State AG’s office to provide consumer protection info at Tri-Rivers Fair

The 2022 Tri-Rivers Fair board invites folks to be inspired by presentations focused on innovative programming and projects impacting Saline County residents during the Inspiration and Innovation Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Center of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The showcase is partnered with an outdoor event honoring the innovations of the past, with an antique tractor show in the south parking lot of Tony’s Pizza Event Center, featuring tractors owned by members of the Kansas Tractor Club. The Kansas Tractor Club will also provide tractor games during the outdoor show.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO