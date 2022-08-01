State AG’s office to provide consumer protection info at Tri-Rivers Fair

Read on salinapost.com
Serrault-Wiseman selected for district magistrate position in Saline County
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline County. The commission conducted public interviews of nominees for the position Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse. Serrault-Wiseman’s new position will be effective on her swearing-in. She is a court services...
Current, past innovations focus of Tri-Rivers Fair Saturday
The 2022 Tri-Rivers Fair board invites folks to be inspired by presentations focused on innovative programming and projects impacting Saline County residents during the Inspiration and Innovation Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Center of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The showcase is partnered with an outdoor event honoring the innovations of the past, with an antique tractor show in the south parking lot of Tony’s Pizza Event Center, featuring tractors owned by members of the Kansas Tractor Club. The Kansas Tractor Club will also provide tractor games during the outdoor show.
City of Salina announces special commission meeting today
The City of Salina has announced a special Salina City Commission meeting for this afternoon. The Salina City Commission is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 105 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street, for discussion and possible action regarding the city’s pending application for $24.9 million in funding from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) 2022 grant funds for the Old Smoky Hill River Bridge Replacement Project.
AG: McPherson woman pleads to 2nd-degree murder, battery on LEO
McPHERSON – A McPherson woman Wednesday entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday...
Former Kan. court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beaugh, Kaleb Ray; 29; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
Local, area bodies of water under blue-green algae advisories
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
Car purchased illegally in Salina later found near Chicago
A car purchased by fraudulent means from a Salina dealership was later located in a suburb of Chicago. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that earlier this month, an unknown suspect used a fraudulent identification from Texas to arrange financing and purchase a 2020 Kia Stinger from Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street.
KHP: Pursuit of hit-and-run vehicle ends in Saline County
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page late Friday morning:. Salina Post will have additional information as it becomes available.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about catalytic converter theft at Lowe's
On July 26, Salina Police Officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at Lowe’s, 3035 S. Ninth Street. An employee reported the catalytic converter to a Ford SUV she drove to work was cut off and stolen while she was working. The vehicle was parked in the west end of the store’s parking lot. The value of the theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $2,000.
Man jailed for alleged arson in Kan. wanted permanent address
RENO COUNTY — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Laney, who told authorities he is homeless, at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store in Hutchinson on suspicion of arson.
🎥Miss the '22 Central Kansas Free Fair parade? Watch it here
ABILENE - If you missed seeing this year's Central Kansas Free Fair parade, click on the link below.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
KDOT: Road closed for bridge replacement in Lincoln County
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is currently overseeing work for the bridge replacement on Kale Lane over Beaver Creek in Lincoln County, about three-quarters of a mile south and two miles east of Lincoln. During construction, Kale Lane will be closed at the location where the contractor is actively...
Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state...
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Kansas’ top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
TOPEKA (AP) —The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
