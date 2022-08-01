Saweetie Serves Looks In A Plunging V-Neck Body Con Dress And We’re In Love

Sweetie has been having the time of her life as a blonde this summer, and she’s got the looks to match.

Over the weekend, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” sent the internet spiraling when she popped up on Instagram wearing a plunging v-neck body con dress by Christopher Rogers that featured red, yellow, and green trimming. The curve-hugging outfit accentuated her bodacious body and upper half. Saweetie topped off the simple, sexy look with gold oval-shaped earrings and green heels.

The “Bestfriend” hitmaker opted for a simple beat for hair and makeup. The star rocked a smokey eye and natural lipstick along with the cute look.

This ensemble was way more toned down compared to what the California native wore for her 29th birthday on July 2. Donning super long blinged out acrylic nails and lavender eye shadow, the Billboard award recipient, shined on her big day wearing a purple cut-out dress and silver heels that wrapped around her ankles. The star wore her hair in wavey blonde curls and trailed down to her legs.

It was undoubtedly giving!

Saweetie loves fashion and a good wig

During her cover story with Glamour in May, Saweetie opened up about her passion for fashion and a good old versatile wig.

“I honestly have a whole bucket of wigs. I don’t throw away my wigs, so I just have a big old pile at my house in a bucket,” she confessed. “I need to go through it….”

Over the years, the rapper has pulled off an assortment of hairstyles , from edgy green pixie cuts to light blue bundles. “It makes me feel like I’m playing a role or something. With every wig, I definitely feel like a different girl,” she continued. “I feel like different hairstyles attract different groups of people, different types of energies. I definitely see a difference when I’m wearing long, long straight hair to when I wear curly hair. Braids are definitely a different energy… I don’t know, maybe it’s the energy I give off,” she added.

Saweetie looks great in practically everything, but what do you think about that curve-hugging body con dress ensemble? Tell us down below.

