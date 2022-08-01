Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $2.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

