Financial Reports

Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $2.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

