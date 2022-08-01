Read on www.zdnet.com
live5news.com
Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Alabama 2022
Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
kiss951.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Here's how much residents need to make per hour to afford a rental apartment or home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows residents in South Carolina need to make more than $19 an hour to be able to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment or home. The report comes from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and shows South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country.
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
bigeasymagazine.com
South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina
In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
charlestondaily.net
South Carolina Ranks 11th longest to sell homes on average in latest study
The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take the longest to sell on average. ‘Days to pending’ refers to how long it takes to get an offer that is accepted, and ‘Days to close’ refers to how long it takes to close the sale.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as running mate in South Carolina governor’s race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
