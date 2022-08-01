Scope of the Chaffee Local Housing Crisis Made Crystal Clear: 1105 More Units Needed by 2027

Read on arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: The Housing Crisis is a Workforce Economy Crisis
Great article on our current housing crisis! It’s about time we had detailed coverage of this vital issue in our local press. To better understand where I’m coming from, I graduated from Summit County High School in 1960, lived in Summit County off and on for nearly 12 years. During the early 1970s, I worked a union job at the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70. I logged 40 hours of regular time and 20 hours of overtime each week. Even then, that level of income barely made ends meet due to the HIGH COST OF LIVING.
Salida City Council Guides STR Ballot Elements, Advances Salida Bottling Referendum
Ballot Questions Take Shape During Aug 1 Work Session. In this week’s Salida City Council work session, ballot language for the Coordinated Mail Ballot November 8, 2022 election moved closer to being finalized. Monday’s session focused on finding the most impactful ways that the the Short Term Rental (STR) market could raise funds for workforce housing. Voter approval is required for newly increased/new types of revenues as well as changes as to how proceeds are used.
Visitor Education — the Mission of the Chaffee Rec Rangers Second Season
Face-to-face interactions promote outdoor ethics and rule-following as patrol program grows. The Chaffee Recreation Rangers program is in full swing this summer with eight seasonal full-time staff patrolling public lands in Chaffee County. The program started in 2021 under the Chaffee Recreation Council to address soaring visitation as public lands...
Bennet Staff Invites Residents to Schedule Office Hours in Chaffee County
Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced his San Luis Valley staff will hold office hours for Chaffee County on Thursday, August 11. Bennet and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies. If you need help dealing with...
Elections, Recounts and the Assault on Democratic Processes
In any other election (at least for the general election and party primaries before 2020), the hardworking county clerk and recorder offices’ work may have been taken for granted as has been the safety of our elections. But these days, with election deniers continuing their attacks on local officials, irrationally and without a shred of evidence saying that our democratic elections are rigged, the situation has become extreme.
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Rogers Elected New Chaffee Republican Chair
For the second time in less than a year, the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee has elected a new county chair. In a press release in the past week, they announced the election of Kathy Rogers to the chairmanship, She replaces Alan Seeling, who resigned as Chair of the Chaffee County Republican Party on July 20, 2022, after taking on the role in October, 2021.
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
USPS mail has gotten so bad in this small Colorado town that residents are protesting in the streets
Goat cheese rotting in a backroom. Delayed heart medications. Christmas cards delivered in summer. The postal service called for in the U.S. Constitution isn’t what it used to be. Those squat blue mailboxes on streets around the country increasingly go missing, as email usage expands, down from 360,000 boxes...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
New book released by former Cañon City resident
Former Cañon City resident Ann Simas (nee Strunk) announces the release of her latest book, Hidden to Die, number eight in her Grace Gabbiano Mysteries, which are set in Coburg, Oregon. Other titles in the series are Dressed to Die, Sliced to Die, Buried to Die, Quilted to Die, Taken to Die, Praying to Die, and Framed to Die.
Save the Date for Boys and Girls Clubs 2022 ‘Great Futures’ Gala
It’s not September yet, but it is time to save Sept. 28 for the Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala 2022, scheduled for the Mt. Princeton Resort Pavilion in Nathrop. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m. that night. It is the major funding event for the all-important support the Boys & Girls Clubs provide to the working families of Chaffee County.
Female corrections officer sues Colorado Department of Corrections, alleges gender discrimination
A female corrections officer is suing the Colorado Department of Corrections, alleging gender discrimination, equal pay and retaliation. The plaintiff, Kami Cooper, filed the 17-page lawsuit on Sept. 7, 2021, through her Evergreen-based attorney, Casey Leier. According to the lawsuit, Cooper is seeking damages to redress violations of her rights,...
Busted in Cripple Creek July 23 Edition
07-19-2022 Venita Lynn Cox, 59 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 07-21-2022 Joshua Keith Griffith, 29 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for18-6-800.3 – Domestic Violence, 18-3-204 – 3rd Degree Assault, 18-9-111 – Harassment, and 18-4-501 – Criminal Mischief.
While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a man connected to a string of motor vehicle thefts out of Cañon City had nearly a dozen felony warrants from four different counties at the time of his arrest. Sunday, the Pueblo Police Department and Cañon City Police Department teamed up to arrest 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 32-year-old Christina The post While out on bond, Pueblo man arrested in alleged crime spree appeared first on KRDO.
Police: Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.
Cañon City man pleads guilty to second-degree assault in stabbing of brother
The Cañon City man arrested earlier this year on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing his brother 11 times in their parents’ vacant home pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault in the second degree, attempt, a Class 5 felony. Isaac Benjamin Montoya, 41, originally was charged with attempted murder....
