Scope of the Chaffee Local Housing Crisis Made Crystal Clear: 1105 More Units Needed by 2027

Great article on our current housing crisis! It’s about time we had detailed coverage of this vital issue in our local press. To better understand where I’m coming from, I graduated from Summit County High School in 1960, lived in Summit County off and on for nearly 12 years. During the early 1970s, I worked a union job at the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70. I logged 40 hours of regular time and 20 hours of overtime each week. Even then, that level of income barely made ends meet due to the HIGH COST OF LIVING.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO