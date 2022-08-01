Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula

Read on 963theblaze.com
New To Missoula? Join These Facebook Groups
In 2021, far more people moved to Montana than out of it (thanks for the assist, research team!) Thanks to never running out of stuff to look at or do, Billings and Missoula continue to see about a 4:1 ratio of inbound moves versus people moving away. That trend seems to be continuing in 2022.
Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire
The Moose Fire burning near Salmon Idaho in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been burning since July 17 and has consumed nearly 60,000 acres, primarily in wilderness areas. KGVO spoke to Fire Information Officer Bobbi Filbert with Great Basin Team 2 early on Tuesday afternoon. “The fire was started on...
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Competitive Logger Days Returns To The Jack Saloon
After a bit of a hiatus, Logger Days has finally returned to the Jack Saloon, and this year they are going big. If you haven't been to the Jack Saloon, what are you doing with your life? Like, seriously. This very well could be the most Montana bar in Montana. It's only a bit outside of Missoula but feels about as western as it gets. Everyone has a story or two about the night they ended up at the Jack, and on September 13th there is a good chance you will, too.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Missoula
On August 2, 2022, at around 3:40 pm, the Missoula Police Department responded to a crash on Spruce Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided this brief statement. "Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident," Arnold said. "Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue...
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down
We’ve complained about the heat as far back as clay tablets record. Long ago someone realized it got hot when Alpha Canis Majoris, the Star Sirius, rose in the sky and they blamed it on the Dog. How convenient. Dictionary.com has as good examples as any as to why it’s called the “Dog Days of Summer.”
Failte Montana Irish Festival 2022 Pics
The Failte Montana Irish Festival was back in downtown Caras Park after a three-year hiatus, due to a change in sponsorship and, of course, Covid. When it was announced that there wouldn't be an event last year, the Friends of Irish Studies in the West stepped up to put on the event and use it as a fundraiser for their programs at the University of Montana.
An Open Letter to Missoula’s Graffiti Taggers
No one has a more inflated sense of their own abilities than Missoula's graffiti taggers. When I think of the graffiti "art" around Missoula, some words come to mind. Ugly, basic, cliché— that's all I can tell you without cussing. There's more creativity in a single Facebook status update than in all of Missoula's taggers combined. There's more beauty in an eviction notice than there is in any of Missoula's spay-painted surfaces. So here's a few reasons to think twice next time you feel like vandalizing our city.
Bitterroot Celtic Gathering is Coming!
The 13th Annual Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is coming August 20th and 21st at the Daly Mansion in Hamilton, Mt., gates open at 9am both days. This is an amazing event for anyone who is Irish, Scottish, Welsh or just wants to be Celtic for a couple days all are welcome.
Missoula Fire Danger Now Very High With 100 Degree Temperatures
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has once again increased the fire danger starting on Friday to Very High. Kristin Mortenson is Director of Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention for the Southwestern Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, She shared the information with us. “In...
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
Missoula Crime Report: Increase in Violent Crime This Week
Missoula County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings had some sobering news for our listeners on Friday when he delivered the weekly crime report. Firstly, he expressed deep concern that there were so many violent crimes to report this week. “For the last year and I guess for most...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
Are You Ready For The Lords of Dirt? Flat Track Motorcycle Racing Returns
Flat-track motorcycle racing is about to take over the Western Montana fair, and trust us, you don't want to miss it. What exactly is flat track motorcycle racing? The easiest way to explain it is riders will race custom, crazy fast motorcycles around an oval track on pavement or dirt. It's exciting, loud, crazy, and incredibly fun to watch. This is an all-ages event, and it's definitely fun for the whole family. I remember going to races like this as a kid, and I can tell you first hand, it's nothing short of amazing. It's probably the most significant thing at this year's fair that I'm looking forward to, other than the food of course. Check out this video to get a real feel for what you are about to see.
