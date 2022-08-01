Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula

Flat-track motorcycle racing is about to take over the Western Montana fair, and trust us, you don't want to miss it. What exactly is flat track motorcycle racing? The easiest way to explain it is riders will race custom, crazy fast motorcycles around an oval track on pavement or dirt. It's exciting, loud, crazy, and incredibly fun to watch. This is an all-ages event, and it's definitely fun for the whole family. I remember going to races like this as a kid, and I can tell you first hand, it's nothing short of amazing. It's probably the most significant thing at this year's fair that I'm looking forward to, other than the food of course. Check out this video to get a real feel for what you are about to see.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO