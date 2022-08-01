Save the Date: Los Alamitos Chamber to host Annual Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on September 22, 2022

Read on www.oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta
The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
City of Lakewood hosting travel trip to Pageant of the Masters
Join Lakewood Recreation and Community Services on Thursday, Aug. 11 as we travel to the breathtaking Pageant of the Masters event in Laguna Beach. Presented in an outdoor amphitheater with a professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, and sophisticated lighting, The Pageant of the Masters is an enchanting show of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art.
ChessPalace in Garden Grove a one-stop shop for chess needs
ChessPalace has been serving the local community for all its chess needs since its founding in 1990, when it started out as a small club in Long Beach. Today, it hosts summer camps, tournaments, classes, and chess nights, as well as selling chess-related merchandise out of their store. Whether you’re...
Price increases for Race Los Al on Sunday night, register now and save
Registration prices increases on Sunday, August 8 for Race Los Al, so register now and save!. The 41st Annual UWS Race Los Al is just around the corner. Once again, we will be back on the streets of Los Alamitos. New this year, every 5k and 10k participant will now enjoy a Famous Nick’s Breakfast Burrito when they finish!
Create your own masterpiece with Festival of Arts art classes and workshops through August 21st
The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is encouraging guests to immerse themselves in the arts with daily art activities, classes, and art workshops this summer. Drop in and create your own masterpiece at the Festival’s Art Center, or let your creativity run wild with special art classes and experiences. For more information and list of art classes and workshops visit: www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after...
OC Health Care Agency’s new OC Navigator platform makes finding local resources easy
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the OC Navigator, an online resource navigation tool designed to help community members connect with local mental health, substance use treatment and supportive resources including physical, transportation, education, housing, childcare, and more. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Innovation component, the OC Navigator project was activated to facilitate access to diverse local resources targeted to their unique individual needs.
17,000 diapers and pull-ups urgently needed to last the year for children residing at Village of Hope
Orange County Rescue Mission has urgently announced an immense need for diapers of all sizes, boys and girls pull-up diapers (especially in sizes 3T-4T,), wet wipes, and diaper cream to last through the end of the year for the babies and young children living at Village of Hope, the Rescue Mission’s transitional living facility for homeless families in Orange County.
Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.
Governor Newsom’s statement on the death of Vin Scully
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the death of Vin Scully:. “Vin Scully was a master of his craft. A native son of New York, his unmistakable voice will forever be synonymous with Los Angeles. When the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn in 1958, Vin came with them. For...
Long Beach Police report traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female pedestrian down in the...
Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison for conning investors out of $1.9 million through cryptocurrency offering
Two Orange County men each were sentenced to federal prison terms for conning more than 2,000 investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a profitable trading program, and then using most of the $1.9 million raised to line their own pockets. Jeremy David McAlpine, 26, of...
August is Back to School Safety Month: Slow down and look for children in school zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Seal Beach Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Seal Beach Chief...
