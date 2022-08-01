ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Save the Date: Los Alamitos Chamber to host Annual Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on September 22, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
oc-breeze.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta

The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Lakewood hosting travel trip to Pageant of the Masters

Join Lakewood Recreation and Community Services on Thursday, Aug. 11 as we travel to the breathtaking Pageant of the Masters event in Laguna Beach. Presented in an outdoor amphitheater with a professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, and sophisticated lighting, The Pageant of the Masters is an enchanting show of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art.
LAKEWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

ChessPalace in Garden Grove a one-stop shop for chess needs

ChessPalace has been serving the local community for all its chess needs since its founding in 1990, when it started out as a small club in Long Beach. Today, it hosts summer camps, tournaments, classes, and chess nights, as well as selling chess-related merchandise out of their store. Whether you’re...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Price increases for Race Los Al on Sunday night, register now and save

Registration prices increases on Sunday, August 8 for Race Los Al, so register now and save!. The 41st Annual UWS Race Los Al is just around the corner. Once again, we will be back on the streets of Los Alamitos. New this year, every 5k and 10k participant will now enjoy a Famous Nick’s Breakfast Burrito when they finish!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Los Alamitos, CA
Government
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Government
Los Alamitos, CA
Society
oc-breeze.com

Create your own masterpiece with Festival of Arts art classes and workshops through August 21st

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is encouraging guests to immerse themselves in the arts with daily art activities, classes, and art workshops this summer. Drop in and create your own masterpiece at the Festival’s Art Center, or let your creativity run wild with special art classes and experiences. For more information and list of art classes and workshops visit: www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 6, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC Health Care Agency’s new OC Navigator platform makes finding local resources easy

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the OC Navigator, an online resource navigation tool designed to help community members connect with local mental health, substance use treatment and supportive resources including physical, transportation, education, housing, childcare, and more. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Innovation component, the OC Navigator project was activated to facilitate access to diverse local resources targeted to their unique individual needs.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

17,000 diapers and pull-ups urgently needed to last the year for children residing at Village of Hope

Orange County Rescue Mission has urgently announced an immense need for diapers of all sizes, boys and girls pull-up diapers (especially in sizes 3T-4T,), wet wipes, and diaper cream to last through the end of the year for the babies and young children living at Village of Hope, the Rescue Mission’s transitional living facility for homeless families in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#The Chamber Of Commerce#California Highway Patrol#Chamber
oc-breeze.com

Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting

Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Governor Newsom’s statement on the death of Vin Scully

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the death of Vin Scully:. “Vin Scully was a master of his craft. A native son of New York, his unmistakable voice will forever be synonymous with Los Angeles. When the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn in 1958, Vin came with them. For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
oc-breeze.com

Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy