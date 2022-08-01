Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Aug. 14

Read on news3lv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Local boy doing his part to help others
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's youngest founder of a nonprofit has developed a fundraiser to help Ukrainian kids. Justyn Boumah along with his mom Racquel Watson joined us and also brought along Caitlin Shea from the Discovery Children's Museum because they're helping play a big part in this. In...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas launches new campaign to reduce deadly crashes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is launching a new campaign to reduce and, hopefully, eliminate all traffic fatalities on the roads. The Vision Zero initiative aims to develop strategies that would eliminate all fatalities and severe injuries on city streets by 2050, the city announced Thursday.
news3lv.com
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
news3lv.com
New Spirit Airline service to Reno launches this month at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Locals looking to head to Northern Nevada now have another option. The Reno-Tahoe Airport announced on Twitter that Spirit Airlines would begin a new route from Reno to Las Vegas starting Wednesday, August 10. Service to Las Vegas was also added from Albuquerque, New Mexico,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley conserved tens of millions of gallons of water last week thanks to storms that blew through Southern Nevada. That update comes from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is urging residents to shut off sprinklers and other forms of landscape irrigation as more rain enters the forecast.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot on Dancing Drums slot machine
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky local hit a jackpot worth a little over $100,000 over the weekend at a North Las Vegas casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino on July 30 when they hit the grand progressive jackpot, totaling $125,468.
news3lv.com
Free meals, security measures welcome Las Vegas students when school begins
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nyjaa Peterson knows the clock is ticking. “It’ll get done,” she laughs while prepping her classroom for an open house on Friday. “I'm pretty excited we're finally back to somewhat normal, as normal as we can be right now, right?”. Classes start...
news3lv.com
Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there’s no need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
news3lv.com
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Nevada DMV security in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Nevada DMV security officer after creating a disturbance inside a Las Vegas office last month. Willie Demario Jones was taken into custody on Aug. 4 for an assault reported at the North Decatur office on July 8, the Nevada DMV said in a press release.
news3lv.com
Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
news3lv.com
Staying active with your family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Clark County returns to medium COVID-19 community level as cases drop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, health officials say. The county had spent nearly the last two months at a "high level" of community spread before Friday's announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District. "We...
news3lv.com
Social media personality arrested for 'street takeover' event planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two men, including a prominent social media personality, were arrested over the weekend after allegedly planning a "street takeover" on the Las Vegas Strip, according to police. Graham Liberal and Michael Alex were taken into custody after officers staked out a meetup in the south...
news3lv.com
Crews battle fire in industrial section near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews are battling a fire that broke out in an industrial section near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building on Industrial Road just north of Sahara Avenue. A fire was reported around 5:30 p.m....
news3lv.com
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
news3lv.com
Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State officials say they have confirmed a case of a viral disease that transmits among horses at a facility in Clark County. The Nevada Department of Agriculture, or NDA, says equine infectious anemia was found in a horse during routine testing. A quarantine has been...
news3lv.com
Breaking Down the Law: Badlands Golf Course lawsuits
Las Vegas (KSNV) — On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council struck from the agenda a proposed settlement between the city and the land developer of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course. The potential settlement follows seven years of litigation surrounding plans to redevelop the golf course into a housing...
news3lv.com
Crossing guard recruitment underway ahead of the new school year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County continues its efforts to recruit more crossing guards as the new school year approaches in Southern Nevada. According to the county, over 80 crossing guard positions still need to get filled in high-needed areas across the valley, which include the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Spring Valley, and neighborhoods in the central Las Vegas Valley.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley teachers share thoughts on staffing shortage before first day of school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're inching in on the first day of school for our Clark County public school students. Many teachers are excited to open their doors to welcome their kids. But some say they are also hesitant about what the current teacher vacancies could mean. Just last...
Comments / 0