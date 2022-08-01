ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Aug. 14

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news3lv.com

Local boy doing his part to help others

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's youngest founder of a nonprofit has developed a fundraiser to help Ukrainian kids. Justyn Boumah along with his mom Racquel Watson joined us and also brought along Caitlin Shea from the Discovery Children's Museum because they're helping play a big part in this. In...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas launches new campaign to reduce deadly crashes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is launching a new campaign to reduce and, hopefully, eliminate all traffic fatalities on the roads. The Vision Zero initiative aims to develop strategies that would eliminate all fatalities and severe injuries on city streets by 2050, the city announced Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley conserved tens of millions of gallons of water last week thanks to storms that blew through Southern Nevada. That update comes from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is urging residents to shut off sprinklers and other forms of landscape irrigation as more rain enters the forecast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot on Dancing Drums slot machine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky local hit a jackpot worth a little over $100,000 over the weekend at a North Las Vegas casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino on July 30 when they hit the grand progressive jackpot, totaling $125,468.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Nevada DMV security in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Nevada DMV security officer after creating a disturbance inside a Las Vegas office last month. Willie Demario Jones was taken into custody on Aug. 4 for an assault reported at the North Decatur office on July 8, the Nevada DMV said in a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Staying active with your family

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crews battle fire in industrial section near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews are battling a fire that broke out in an industrial section near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building on Industrial Road just north of Sahara Avenue. A fire was reported around 5:30 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State officials say they have confirmed a case of a viral disease that transmits among horses at a facility in Clark County. The Nevada Department of Agriculture, or NDA, says equine infectious anemia was found in a horse during routine testing. A quarantine has been...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Breaking Down the Law: Badlands Golf Course lawsuits

Las Vegas (KSNV) — On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council struck from the agenda a proposed settlement between the city and the land developer of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course. The potential settlement follows seven years of litigation surrounding plans to redevelop the golf course into a housing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crossing guard recruitment underway ahead of the new school year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County continues its efforts to recruit more crossing guards as the new school year approaches in Southern Nevada. According to the county, over 80 crossing guard positions still need to get filled in high-needed areas across the valley, which include the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Spring Valley, and neighborhoods in the central Las Vegas Valley.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

