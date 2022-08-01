July Publication Updates
Tips
- Tip 104, Getting an OTC (Online Trade-Construction) Permit, was updated with new contact information for submitting questions.
- Tip 132, Installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for Single-Family and Multifamily Homes, was updated with new contact information for submitting questions.
- Tip 209, Application Requirements for Shoreline Permits, was updated with the current exemption threshold amount.
- Tip 209A, Shoreline Substantial Development Exemptions Application Instructions, was updated with the current exemption threshold amount.
- Tip 257, Developer Contributions – Mandatory Housing, includes updated formulas and a new section for calculating a payment for fraction of a unit.
- Tip 258, Developer Contributions — Incentive Zoning, was updated with new fee amounts.
- Tip 309, Blanket Permits – Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, was updated with minor text changes and a new documentation requirement for the application.
- Tip 415, Applicant Responsibilities and Plan Requirements for Mechanical Permits, was updated with current noise code information and new contact information for submitting questions.
The following Tips were updated with our current online services.
- Tip 100, Getting a Multifamily or Commercial Construction Permit from SDCI
- Tip 102, Small Business: Getting Your Use and Building Permit from SDCI
- Top 103, Site Plan Requirements
- Tip 103A, Site Plan Guidelines
- Tip 106, General Standards for Plans and Drawings
- Tip 107, SDCI Public Records
- Tip 108, Regulations Governing Child Care Centers
- Tip 114, Establishing an Artist’s Studio/Dwelling in an Existing Building
- Tip 116A, Establishing an Attached Accessory Dwelling Unit (AADU) in Residential Zones
- Tip 116B, Establishing a Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (DADU)
- Tip 119, Accessibility Laws and Standards
- Tip 124, Renewal and Reestablishment Process for Construction Permits
- Tip 125, Codes That Apply to All Cultural Spaces
- Tip 207, Review of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Tip 208, State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Environmental Review in Seattle
- Tip 209, Application Requirements for Shoreline Permits
- Tip 210, Master Use Permit Requirements for Variances
- Tip 211A, Master Use Permit Requirements for Administrative Conditional Use (in Neighborhood Residential and Multifamily Zones)
- Tip 211B, Master Use Permit Requirements for Administrative Conditional Use (in Residential Commercial and Commercial Zones)
- Tip 213A, Application Requirements for Short Subdivisions and Unit Lot Subdivisions
- Tip 213B, Application Requirements for Lot Boundary Adjustments
- Tip 213C, Subdivision Process and Requirements
- Tip 217, How to Legalize a Use Not Established by Permit
- Tip 220, Lot Coverage, Height and Yard Standards for Homes in Neighborhood Residential Zones
- Tip 221, Side Yard Easements and Accessory Structure Agreements for Neighborhood Residential Zones
- Tip 228, Application Requirements for Rezones and Contract Rezones
- Tip 232, How to Appeal the Granting, Conditioning or Denial of Shoreline Permits
- Tip 236, Home Occupations
- Tip 243, Transportation Mitigation Payments: South Lake Union and Northgate
