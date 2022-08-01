July Publication Updates

Tell us a little bit about yourself. II was born and raised in Bremerton, Washington. I found out that my Great Grandmother’s family had left the Port Madison Reservation because an Indian Agent approached my Great Great Grandfather and told him he needed to send his kids to a boarding school. She remembers her father telling the Indian Agent that these kids are my responsibility and they will go where I go! They then left the reservation and homesteaded in Bremerton on Phinney Bay. I was fortunate to grow up in a generation that learned from my elders the traditions and customs of the Suquamish Tribe, as well as learning about the struggles they endured. They are a big part of who I am today. I married my high school sweetheart 44 years ago. I have five beautiful children and 20 grandkids! I moved from Bremerton back to Suquamish when the first tribal HUD homes were built in the 1980s. This is where I raised my family and was encouraged to run for a Tribal Council position in 1984. As an elected Suquamish Tribal Council member, I am truly honored to represent my tribe in this capacity, knowing the city’s namesake is our great leader Chief Sealth (Seattle).

