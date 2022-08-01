Read on www.wthitv.com
Helping His Hands Disaster Response sends supplies to Kentucky after catastrophic flood
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, many need help. People across the nation are pitching in to help in different ways, from donating to heading down to Kentucky themselves to help. Helping His Hands Disaster Response in Vincennes is sending supplies to people in need....
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday. "I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorksi and two of her staffers," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced in a statement.
Rape Survivor Speaks Out on Indiana Special Session
Rape survivor speaks out as lawmakers debate abortion restrictions. The Indiana House of Representatives is meeting this week to discuss Senate Bill One. This bill bans nearly all abortions throughout Indiana.
