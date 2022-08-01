Richard G. Baker, age 61, Grant City, Missouri

(Clarinda) -- A Decision on a new Emergency Management Agency director in Page County will have to wait at least a few more weeks. By a 6-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Page County EMA Commission approved to re-advertise for the position vacated by Kris Grebert who resigned back in May. Chuck Morris serves as the Board of Supervisors' voting member on the commission. Morris says the board came to the decision after interviewing two possible candidates, after the field of six applications was whittled down by an executive hiring committee. The hiring committee was comprised of the police and fire chiefs from Shenandoah and Clarinda, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, and Montgomery County EMA Director Brian Hamman, and also integrated EMS personnel input.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO