Richard G. Baker, age 61, Grant City, Missouri

Rosemary Stephenson, 90, Grant City, MIssouri
Memorials: Allendale Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Allendale, MO 64420.
Michael J. Mattina, 54, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Serices at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Michael passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home - Essex, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
Fred Baze, 87, Valley Falls, KS- formerly of Clarinda, IA
Memorials:In lieu of plants or flowers those wishing to honor Fred’s memory, may make a donation to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Trust Fund in his name or send donations to Pam Honken, 9719 130th St., Valley Falls, KS 66088 who will send them to the DNR.
Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash
(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
Prescott man injured in Missouri crash
(Platte City) -- An Adams County man was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Missouri Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say 47-year-old Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott was driving a 2014 Nissan Armada southbound on Interstate 29 near Platte City when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
Welcome bag tradition back this year for new Shenandoah School District teachers
(Shenandoah) -- Businesses and organizations in Shenandoah have a chance to welcome new school teachers to the community. The Shenandoah Education Association is once again gathering contributions for new teacher welcome bags that are handed out to the new staff when they start in the district. Amy Toye is a high school language arts instructor and a member of the welcome bag committee. She says she remembers receiving her welcome bag when she started in Shenandoah in 2011.
Peterson resigns as part-time Montgomery County safety coordinator
(Red Oak) -- Another part-time position has come open in Montgomery County. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, by a 4-0 vote, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson as the part-time county safety coordinator. Peterson has been serving in the role for several years while also working as the Election Clerk in the Auditor's Office. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says the position primarily oversees county employee safety, which he says Beth had been doing well on top of her auditor duties.
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Missouri man injured after truck overturns
HOLT COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mack truck driven by Dane E. Hawk, 54, Maitland, was westbound on MO 113 four miles south of Maitland. The truck traveled off the north side...
Sheriff: 2 missing dogs in Iowa found dead with bullet wounds to the head
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving two dogs that were found dead in rural Cumberland on Tuesday. They were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road, the sheriff's office reported. Officials say the rear legs of...
Page County EMA commission holds off on hiring director
(Clarinda) -- A Decision on a new Emergency Management Agency director in Page County will have to wait at least a few more weeks. By a 6-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Page County EMA Commission approved to re-advertise for the position vacated by Kris Grebert who resigned back in May. Chuck Morris serves as the Board of Supervisors' voting member on the commission. Morris says the board came to the decision after interviewing two possible candidates, after the field of six applications was whittled down by an executive hiring committee. The hiring committee was comprised of the police and fire chiefs from Shenandoah and Clarinda, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, and Montgomery County EMA Director Brian Hamman, and also integrated EMS personnel input.
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Naig lauds Southwest Iowa water quality project
(Des Moines) -- State agriculture officials have announced the next phase of funding to improve water quality in Southwest Iowa. Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the next three-year phase with a grant award of over $479,000 to the Southwest Iowa Water Quality Project in Page and Taylor Counties. The program involves the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partnering with farmers, landowners, and the Taylor and Page County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to expand and accelerate the adoption and deployment of practices to improve water quality. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Naig says Page and Taylor Counties provide a prime landscape for the project.
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
Red Oak council approves bandstand expansion contract
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally backed plans to renovate an entertainment venue in downtown Red Oak. During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the contract and bond with Grant Contracting, LLC out of Red Oak on the rebid of phase one of the Fountain Square Park bandstand renovations, costing roughly $240,000. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the project -- encompassing a new 34-by-34 foot stage -- is one of the last steps of the downtown master plan.
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
