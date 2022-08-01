Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit

Read on news3lv.com
Clark County returns to medium COVID-19 community level as cases drop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, health officials say. The county had spent nearly the last two months at a "high level" of community spread before Friday's announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District. "We...
Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State officials say they have confirmed a case of a viral disease that transmits among horses at a facility in Clark County. The Nevada Department of Agriculture, or NDA, says equine infectious anemia was found in a horse during routine testing. A quarantine has been...
Local boy doing his part to help others
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's youngest founder of a nonprofit has developed a fundraiser to help Ukrainian kids. Justyn Boumah along with his mom Racquel Watson joined us and also brought along Caitlin Shea from the Discovery Children's Museum because they're helping play a big part in this. In...
Laxalt continues push as 'law and order' candidate with more police endorsements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adam Laxalt showcased growing law enforcement support during a Thursday press conference hosted by his campaign. They promoted it to feature a “special announcement.”. That announcement was an endorsement by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), a national group that represents more than...
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Free meals, security measures welcome Las Vegas students when school begins
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nyjaa Peterson knows the clock is ticking. “It’ll get done,” she laughs while prepping her classroom for an open house on Friday. “I'm pretty excited we're finally back to somewhat normal, as normal as we can be right now, right?”. Classes start...
Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
Dads in Schools volunteers ready for school year, looking for more community help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In just three days, children and staff will be making their way back to Clark County School District campuses. Safety is top of mind for many. Volunteers with Dads in Schools will be stepping up to provide a presence that will keep schools safe. "One...
Las Vegas school district, superintendent reach settlement over harassment allegations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has reached a settlement with Superintendent Jesus Jara concerning complaints that Jara brought during his brief termination alleging harassment and a hostile work environment, among other issues. The settlement was disclosed in an addendum attached to the CCSD Board of...
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there’s no need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
Las Vegas valley teachers share thoughts on staffing shortage before first day of school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're inching in on the first day of school for our Clark County public school students. Many teachers are excited to open their doors to welcome their kids. But some say they are also hesitant about what the current teacher vacancies could mean. Just last...
Report: Water crisis could escalate due to major flaw at Glen Canyon Dam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dam on the Utah-Arizona border could cause a severe water supply crisis in Nevada, that's according to a damning new report from a coalition of nonprofits based out of Nevada and Utah. It concerns the Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell, which feeds water...
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Nevada DMV security in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Nevada DMV security officer after creating a disturbance inside a Las Vegas office last month. Willie Demario Jones was taken into custody on Aug. 4 for an assault reported at the North Decatur office on July 8, the Nevada DMV said in a press release.
Klothes 4 Kids to host back-to-school supply drive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The non-profit Klothes 4 Kids is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for children in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday. The event will be held at Opportunity Village Thrift Store at 390 S. Decatur Blvd. from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. MORE ON...
Officials share progress report on Lake Mead bodies investigation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Among the many consequences of the water supply crisis, several bodies have turned up at Lake Mead. On Wednesday, officials shared an update on the three sets of human remains that recently surfaced at the lake, with investigators telling CNN they're racing against time and the elements to identify each of them.
New policy would let judges bar convicted criminals from Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new policy would allow judges to issue an order barring any convicted criminal from going onto the Las Vegas Strip. The Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved a change to the county code when it comes to issuing an "Order Out Corridor." Originally, "stay...
Las Vegas valley saved 246 million gallons thanks to recent storms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents in the Las Vegas valley conserved tens of millions of gallons of water last week thanks to storms that blew through Southern Nevada. That update comes from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is urging residents to shut off sprinklers and other forms of landscape irrigation as more rain enters the forecast.
Las Vegas pet shelter aims to clear stereotypes about pit bulls
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is trying to clear its shelter this month. In doing so, it wants to clear up some of the stereotypes associated with pit bulls that could prevent some locals from adopting them. Animal welfare manager Kaeligh O'Neill said there's no such thing...
