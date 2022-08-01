SWAT Captures Double Homicide Suspect | Phoenix

Read on onscene.tv
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being found shot inside car in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man died at the hospital after he was found shot inside a vehicle in Phoenix. Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road and found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez with gunshot wounds. Hernandez was...
fox10phoenix.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was shot late Thursday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway, Phoenix Police said. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a...
AZFamily
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
KTAR.com
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter
The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
L.A. Weekly
Gavino Munoz Killed in Vehicle Crash on Dobbins Road [Phoenix, AZ]
53-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Seventh Street. On July 30th, around 7:00 p.m., near Seventh Street, a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a collision. According to authorities, Munoz rear-ended the pickup truck heading east on Dobbins Road. After hitting the pickup truck, he then slid...
12news.com
Body camera footage released in Phoenix police shooting
Phoenix police released body camera footage on Wednesday from a police shooting in west Phoenix. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
Police: Suspects arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Two suspects are facing several felony charges for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old last week in Tempe. Christian Renteria has allegedly confessed to shooting and killing Ki'Marion Woods on the night of July 28. He was taken into custody by Tempe police earlier this week.
Two plead guilty in deadly human smuggling-related rollover wreck
Two suspects pleaded guilty in federal court following a deadly rollover involving alleged human smuggling.
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that De’Shawn Shakir Pete had accidentally shot himself.
AZFamily
Peoria police search for driver of tow truck who stole new pickup from driveway
Scammers are targetting flyers by pretending to be legit airline companies. A Gilbert man grew out his hair for two years so he could donate it for a wig for his mom, who has a tumor in her brain. Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center,...
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
prescottenews.com
Here’s what police, car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft – Cronkite News
Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance companies jumped from...
He was recruited thru Snapchat to smuggle migrants. Now a Tempe man could be going to prison
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man has pleaded guilty in court to partaking in a human smuggling operation that ended in the death of a 36-year-old woman from Mexico. Matthew Dylan Ramirez, 20, of Tempe has pleaded guilty to crimes committed last May in Arizona and could be sentenced to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
