Father dies after family killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children […]
1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say
One person was found dead in a vehicle when police arrived.
Father dead after fatal McHenry County crash that claimed the lives of his 4 children, wife
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who was in critical condition following a wrong-way fatal crash that killed his wife, four children and two others, died Wednesday. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thomas Dobosz, 32, died Wednesday morning at Loyola Medical Center from the injuries he sustained from the crash. The crash […]
WISH-TV
Police: Man dead, woman injured after kayaking accident
HOBART, Ind. (WISH) –A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after kayaking in a lake Sunday evening. It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Robinson Lake in Hobart, IN. Police say someone called after they saw the two kayakers struggling in the lake after tipping over.
Chicago police release photos of those involved in Uproar Old Town crash that injured 6
Authorities said a stolen car clipped another vehicle before jumping the curb and slamming into outdoor diners along the busy Old Town street.
Wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire leaves 7 dead, including 5 children from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
Teenager dead after shooting in Galewood
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when he was hit in the chest by gunfire in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue around 7:32 p.m. The victim was originally taken to Loyola University Medical Center […]
2 kayakers struck by sightseeing boat on Chicago River, CPD says
Chicago police said two kayakers were hit by a sightseeing boat on the Chicago River Tuesday.
Police respond to violence on Pace bus on Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were called for a report of a gunman on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police said at 3:42 p.m., troopers were called for a report that a gun had been fired on the bus on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street.There were no reports of anyone being shot, state police said. State police did not indicate whether the claim that shots were fired was actually true.Police later arrested one person. It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt in the incident in any way. A Route 353 Homewood Pace bus was later seen stopped on the outbound Bishop Ford just south of 115th Street. As of 4:30 p.m., the bus was off on the right shoulder and the driver and passengers were standing out front.Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Chicago Fire Department were at the scene.Police later allowed the bus to move off the expressway. The bus stopped in Riverdale, where passengers were allowed to get off.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.
Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition
CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
Lincoln Square crash: Car plows into seating area near McDonald's, Chicago police say
The car came to a stop after hitting two city of Chicago planter boxes and the seating area.
Alleged Parade Shooter Robert Crimo Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Felonies
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of murdering seven people and wounding 48 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 felony counts. The charges include three counts for every individual he killed, as well as counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each that he wounded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the arraignment Wednesday, Crimo wore a dark blue jumpsuit and his hands shackled. The 21-year-old was indicted two weeks ago, and faces life in prison should he be convicted of two or more murder charges. After the mass shooting, Crimo allegedly confessed to police. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting moves from hospital to rehab center
His family says he's now eating solid food and has even gotten a chance to play with his dog George.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Crowd gathers in mourning for mother, four kids, and their friend who were killed in I-90 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Rogers Park shooting on Sunday afternoon was also shot 3 weeks ago: source
Note: As of Monday morning, the victim had not been listed as a fatality by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ald. Hadden’s post on Facebook continues to say the man died. We have emailed her office for clarification. A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in...
