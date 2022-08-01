ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

WISH-TV

Police: Man dead, woman injured after kayaking accident

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) –A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after kayaking in a lake Sunday evening. It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Robinson Lake in Hobart, IN. Police say someone called after they saw the two kayakers struggling in the lake after tipping over.
WGN News

Teenager dead after shooting in Galewood

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when he was hit in the chest by gunfire in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue around 7:32 p.m. The victim was originally taken to Loyola University Medical Center […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police respond to violence on Pace bus on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were called for a report of a gunman on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police said at 3:42 p.m., troopers were called for a report that a gun had been fired on the bus on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street.There were no reports of anyone being shot, state police said. State police did not indicate whether the claim that shots were fired was actually true.Police later arrested one person. It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt in the incident in any way.  A Route 353 Homewood Pace bus was later seen stopped on the outbound Bishop Ford just south of 115th Street. As of 4:30 p.m., the bus was off on the right shoulder and the driver and passengers were standing out front.Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Chicago Fire Department were at the scene.Police later allowed the bus to move off the expressway. The bus stopped in Riverdale, where passengers were allowed to get off.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition

CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Parade Shooter Robert Crimo Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Felonies

Robert Crimo III, the man accused of murdering seven people and wounding 48 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 felony counts. The charges include three counts for every individual he killed, as well as counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each that he wounded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the arraignment Wednesday, Crimo wore a dark blue jumpsuit and his hands shackled. The 21-year-old was indicted two weeks ago, and faces life in prison should he be convicted of two or more murder charges. After the mass shooting, Crimo allegedly confessed to police. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowd gathers in mourning for mother, four kids, and their friend who were killed in I-90 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...
CBS Chicago

21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made  derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee

Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
JOLIET, IL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

