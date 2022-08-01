Blossoms unveil details of 21 date UK and Ireland tour

Read on www.nme.com
NME
Listen to Cassyette’s stripped-back cover of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’
Cassyette has covered Harry Styles recent hit single ‘As It Was’ – you can listen to it below. The ‘Sad Girl Summer’ singer-songwriter delivered a stripped-back and emotional performance of the ‘Harry’s House’ track during a live session on BBC Radio 1 last night (August 3).
NME
Elbow and Easy Life announced for Glastonbury’s Pilton Party
Elbow and Easy Life have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party. Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash, which will be held for the first time since 2019, on September 2. They also appeared on the Pyramid Stage during the summer. Every September,...
Mystery body found in North Sea nicknamed ‘The Gentleman’ may have lived in Australia
The mystery of a man dubbed “The Gentleman”, pulled from the North Sea 28 years ago, could finally be solved.On 11 July 1994, a 6ft 5ins body was found by a border guard boat west of the small German archipelago of Heligoland.The body showed signs of injuries on the head and upper body and had been weighed down with cast iron cobbler’s feet, suggesting intentional harm.The man earned the nickname “The Gentleman” because of the “middle class” clothing he was found still dressed in – a striped pure wool tie produced by Marks & Spencer for the English- and French-language...
UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
New 30th anniversary version of ‘ABBA Gold’ coming next month
ABBA have announced a new 30th anniversary version of their greatest hits collection ‘ABBA Gold’. The collection is one of the most successful releases in recorded music history, with more than 32 million sales worldwide. It’s the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, spending...
NME
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
