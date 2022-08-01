Moore wants NMJC to appeal to ‘murky middle’ students

www.hobbsnews.com
New director sets the beat for the Hobbs High School band
Bryan Cheney came full circle when he took over as band director at Houston Middle School in Hobbs some 18 years ago. Houston was where, in seventh grade, he first picked up a set of drumsticks — learning percussion under the tutelage of then band director David Allen. From the start, Cheney said, there was a thrill to playing music he couldn’t find anyplace else.
Ciao, Italia: Hobbs graduate and USW teammates get a different softball flavor
For a week and a half in early July, Madison Ganaway could have temporarily gone by the name Madison DiRoma. She was, after all, seeing the sights of Rome. Ganaway, a 2019 Hobbs High School graduate and current shortstop for University of the Southwest, participated with a team called Beyond Sports, and through Beyond Sports Tours she and USW softball teammates Sierra Flores, a pitcher from San Fernando, California, and Mikayla Martinez, an out fielder from Odessa, were able to compete in Italy, play against some quality competition from a foreign country and tour one of the world’s oldest and most scenic regions.
Officers called to home in Lea Co., discover homicide and make arrest
TATUM, New Mexico— Deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called on Sunday just after 9:00a.m. to a home near the 700 block of S Cobern for a disturbance and then discovered a homicide. Once LCSO arrived, deputies were told someone on the scene knew of a...
Wednesday Wreck South 385
Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover 6 miles south of Seminole. No other details available at this time.
Hobbs police receiving complaints about unlicensed solicitors
For the News-Sun Hobbs Police have received a number of complaints regarding unlicensed solicitors operating within the city limits of Hobbs. Solicitors who have been granted permission to operate within the city limits of Hobbs will be issued a license good for one year from date of issue. City of...
Sister speaks after death of 11-year-old brother : ‘That wasn’t my mom’
Says mom’s mental health was an ongoing concern HOBBS, NEW MEXICO (KMID/KPEJ) — “I want to try to make sure no other kids have to go through that, nobody should have to go through that.” A heartbroken sister is speaking only to ABC Big 2 News. Earlier this month, her 11 year old brother was […]
Dozens of police reports weren’t enough to save Hobbs 11-year-old stabbed to death, family says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The sister of 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., who was stabbed to death in Hobbs, says dozens of reports to police weren’t enough to save his life. Mary Johnson was charged with the murder of her son and remains hospitalized at UMC. Police said she stabbed herself herself after stabbing “Buddy,” as he […]
