Ciao, Italia: Hobbs graduate and USW teammates get a different softball flavor

Bryan Cheney came full circle when he took over as band director at Houston Middle School in Hobbs some 18 years ago. Houston was where, in seventh grade, he first picked up a set of drumsticks — learning percussion under the tutelage of then band director David Allen. From the start, Cheney said, there was a thrill to playing music he couldn’t find anyplace else.

HOBBS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO