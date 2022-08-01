Ciao, Italia: Hobbs graduate and USW teammates get a different softball flavor

www.hobbsnews.com
Hobbs News-Sun
New director sets the beat for the Hobbs High School band
Bryan Cheney came full circle when he took over as band director at Houston Middle School in Hobbs some 18 years ago. Houston was where, in seventh grade, he first picked up a set of drumsticks — learning percussion under the tutelage of then band director David Allen. From the start, Cheney said, there was a thrill to playing music he couldn’t find anyplace else.
seminolesentinel.com
Wednesday Wreck South 385
Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover 6 miles south of Seminole. No other details available at this time.
cbs7.com
Lea County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for murder
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KOSA) - Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, of Hobbs, New Mexico was arrested Sunday after a body was found near an abandoned gin at the intersection of Prairieview and Hennington. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 9:14 a.m. deputies from The Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called...
