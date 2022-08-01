Fabian Gonzales convicted in 2016 death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl

Read on www.kanw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Investigators Say that the Shootings of Three Muslim Men in Albuquerque, New Mexico May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Presents 'King Lear' and 'As You Like It'Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Albuquerque mother threatened to suffocate baby, allowed out with ankle monitor
Editor’s Note: Content in this story may be difficult to read ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A criminal complaint from May states how desperate 26-year-old Jaitlyn Johnson was to get a call or text back from a man in California. He told police they had dated briefly and he wasn’t the baby’s father. After repeated unanswered calls, […]
Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero. Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. […]
Sister of Albuquerque murder suspect to spend 5 years in prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elizabeth Talamantes, the woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother, Jackie Vigil, will spend the next five years behind bars for crimes she committed. Investigators say Luis Talamantes-Romero was driving his sister’s jeep in 2019 when they say he gunned down Vigil in her driveway during a […]
Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Footage from a deadly fight caught on camera has been obtained by KRQE News 13. It shows the chaos outside an apartment complex that ended with an Albuquerque father shot to death. More than a half dozen people were involved in the fight near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say it all […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of killing teen convicted on separate charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kevin Metzgar, the man accused of killing an Albuquerque teen, has been convicted on other federal charges. Metzgar was convicted on federal charges for drug trafficking and having a gun. Metzgar is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Kyle Martinez in 2020 at Central and Unser. Police say two cars were exchanging gunfire. […]
Albuquerque Police releases new details in SWAT call, 15-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preliminary findings from Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) indicate a chemical irritant grenade likely caused a fire during a July SWAT call that led to a 15-year-old’s death. For the last month, Albuquerque Police and AFR have been investigating the possibility that SWAT officers may have caused the fire a southeast home where […]
APD arrest man accused in a shooting earlier this week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they believe shot at Alfonso Gallegos while he was on walk Monday morning. APD announced Thursday Concepcion Guilez has been arrested for the incident. Gallegos went for his daily walk Monday morning near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned […]
KVIA
Man convicted in death and dismemberment of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was convicted Monday in the 2016 death of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. The jury deliberated less than four hours before returning with guilty verdicts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krwg.org
Man convicted in 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the 2016 death of a Albuquerque girl who was strangled, dismembered and set on fire in the bathtub of her mother’s apartment on her 10th birthday. A 2nd Judicial District Court jury deliberated less than four hours Monday before returning with guilty verdicts on all charges against 37-year-old Fabian Gonzales, who prosecutors say faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced. Gonzales was charged with one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, seven counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case. Prosecutors argued during the 13-day trial that Gonzales put Victoria Martens in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her death.
Man connected to bodies found at Kaseman sentenced for shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the murders of three men dumped in a car at Kaseman Hospital was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in federal prison for being a felon with a gun. It was part of his plea deal concerning the March 2021 shooting in an alley near San Pedro and Indian […]
Rio Grande Sun
City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed near his home in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating Hussain’s death as possibly connected to the recent shootings of two other Muslim men in the city.
House party leads to deadly shooting: What happened to APD’s Party Patrol?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another house party in Albuquerque has left a teenager dead. It’s at least the second house party this summer that has ended in a deadly shooting and one of many in the past several years. “He was at a house party for eight minutes,” said Nicole Chavez, the founder of Robbed; and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All Counts
On Monday, jurors found Fabian Gonzalez guilty of child abuse charges and other charges he was facing in relation to Victoria Martens' death in 2016. "Originally charged with murder and rape in the case, Gonzales stood trial on a child abuse charge as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence." —Ryan Boetel.
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student Leader
Muhammad Afzaal Husaain was shot and killed on Monday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m. The community has lost a beautiful soul who had already done a lot of good and planned to contribute even more.
Police search for accused murderer who cut off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Yonnis Abreu. Police say Abreu, who is accused in a 2021 murder, cut off his ankle monitor over the weekend. Abreu is accused in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess at an East Central motel. According to APD, he was arrested in […]
Fabian Gonzales found guilty on all counts in Victoria Martens trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 13 days of proceedings and testimony from 35 witnesses, a panel of jurors has found Fabian Gonzales guilty on all counts in the trial tied the 2016 Victoria Martens killing. The conviction means Gonzales was found guilty on one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, several evidence tampering charges, […]
Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
APD investigating suspicious death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries and later died. On Saturday around 4:16 p.m., 39-year-old Michael Sherwood was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital with unknown injuries. Sherwood died on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. APD homicide detectives are investigating this as […]
Comments / 0