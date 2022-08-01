ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN’s Football Power Index disrespects Arkansas

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnJWw_0h0lgTpD00

At SEC Media Days in July, the league’s assemble media voted Arkansas to finish third in the SEC West. It was the highest the Hogs had been tabbed in the division in about a decade.

But the differences between the eyeball-test and data in this day and age of sports has never been farther apart.

ESPN’s Football Power Index does not think as highly of the Razorbacks, with Arkansas checking in as the No. 10 team in the 14-team conference.

The SEC has been college football’s premier conference for more than 15 years and that’s reflected somewhat as Arkansas, despite being 10th-ranked, is No. 26 overall.

But teams like Auburn and Mississippi State, which were both picked well below the Razorbacks as the seventh-place and sixth-place projected finishers are much higher.

It’s impossible to say what gives, considering ESPN’s proprietary algorithms spit out the data, but it shows that somewhere, Arkansas’ underlying numbers simply aren’t up to snuff. For whatever reason.

He’s a complete look at the SEC on August 1.

1. Alabama (No. 1 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jpI2_0h0lgTpD00 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6.
Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide

Last year: 13-2, 7-1 in SEC Projected this year: 11.4-1.5

2. Georgia (No. 3 overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xrs1d_0h0lgTpD00 Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scrambles with the ball as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) gives chase Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Last year: 14-1, 8-0 Projected this year: 11.6-1.3

3. LSU (10th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aef1U_0h0lgTpD00 LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception against Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.

Last year: 6-7, 3-5 Projected this year: 7.7-4.3

4. Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSjuf_0h0lgTpD00 Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Last year: 6-7, 3-5 Projected this year: 7.4-4.7

5. Texas A&M (12th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wklut_0h0lgTpD00 Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 8-4, 4-4 Projected this year: 7.4-4.6

6. Ole Miss (17th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWCij_0h0lgTpD00 Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders (20) wraps up Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 10-3, 6-2 Projected this year: 7.7-4.3

7. Kentucky (18th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otaJd_0h0lgTpD00 Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) lines up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 10-3, 5-3 Projected this year: 8.2-3.9

8. Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245k2Q_0h0lgTpD00 Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Last year: 7-6, 4-4 Projected this year: 6.5-5.5

9. Tennessee (24th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2QvE_0h0lgTpD00 Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

Last year: 7-6, 4-4 Projected this year: 6.5-5.5

10. Arkansas (26th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZQOu_0h0lgTpD00 Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes during the seance half as Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Akial Byers (1) pursues at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 9-4, 4-4 Projected this year: 6.5-5.5

11. Florida (29th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEctI_0h0lgTpD00 GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 in a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Last year: 6-7, 2-6 Projected this year: 6.9-5.1

12. South Carolina (45th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWYyq_0h0lgTpD00 Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) defensive back Tony Grimes (20) defend in the second quarter during the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 7-6, 3-5 Projected this year: 5.9-6.1

13. Missouri (56th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdBOL_0h0lgTpD00 Missouri's Kris Abrams-Draine during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Last year: 6-7, 3-5 Projected this year: 5.5-6.5

14. Vanderbilt (108th overall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf64c_0h0lgTpD00 Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea's football helmet from when he was a player is displayed during the Vanderbilt interviews in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
Sec Media Days Vanderbilt

Last year: 2-10, 0-8 Projected this year: 2.5-9.5

1

1

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker

NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#College Football#Espn#American Football#Football Power#Sec#Hogs#At T Stadium#Alabama Crimson Tide#Georgia Lrb N
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football

A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade

On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy