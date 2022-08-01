ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 47

.59 caliber
4d ago

She looks like 10 million other teenagers, Dour and Vapid. Hello, is anybody in there? Somebody hand her cellphone back she’s disconnected.

Reply(1)
28
Tman
4d ago

Seems like anyone can be a model these days. She looks like a cartoon character to be candid. If she didn’t have a last name I doubt she would be here.

Reply
17
ChiChi
4d ago

She’s beautiful except for the angry bird expression on her face.

Reply(3)
17
Related
shefinds

We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!

Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress

On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Michael Kors
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Capri#La Certosa#Ukranian#Syrian
AOL Corp

JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri

At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Fans Are Dropping So Many Comments After Seeing Jennifer Garner Makeup-Free On Instagram: 'So Beautiful And Natural'

Jennifer Garner just posted a video of herself makeup-free and she looks amazing!. In a recent Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress shared what it was like getting ready with her glam team for her upcoming thriller television miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. As seen in the video, the 13 Going On 30 star showed her followers what goes down in the hair and makeup trailer, and even featured some of her go-to hair products by Virtue Labs. Fun fact: Garner’s favorite morning drink is black coffee! She had two cups in total while getting all dolled up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
FITNESS
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy