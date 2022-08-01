Read on www.wmagazine.com
.59 caliber
4d ago
She looks like 10 million other teenagers, Dour and Vapid. Hello, is anybody in there? Somebody hand her cellphone back she’s disconnected.
Reply(1)
28
Tman
4d ago
Seems like anyone can be a model these days. She looks like a cartoon character to be candid. If she didn’t have a last name I doubt she would be here.
Reply
17
ChiChi
4d ago
She’s beautiful except for the angry bird expression on her face.
Reply(3)
17
