Popular sunscreen brand recalls product for carcinogen risk

Boston vendors brave the heat as humidity sets in
BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity are baking Bostonians who brave the outdoors– especially those who have to work outside. “You have to make some money!” said Olivio Almeida, a vendor working on the Boston Common. He usually works 12-hour days every weekend selling T-shirts and hoodies, but said working outside lately has been difficult for vendors like himself.
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
Bostonians brave the heat and humidity
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are feeling the sunshine on the second day of the city’s heat emergency. “It is extremely hot, like super super hot,” said Brett Doelle, who’s staying at Fisher College. Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not...
Heat wave creates risk for cars, electric grid
BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures remain high amid a second heat wave this summer, the heat can wreak havoc on cars. “If you haven’t had your car checked out and given a good tune-up and good overview, it’s a good time to do that before you head out on a trip or have to do serious driving in this hot weather,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “The last thing you want to do is get stuck on the side of the road in a heat wave.”
Whale worries: Boston Harbor humpback tangled in fishing line
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group on a whale-watching boat in the Boston Harbor spotted a humpback whale tangled in a fishing line. Naturalist Laura Lilly from Boston Harbor City Cruises was one of the people on the Wednesday morning cruise. “So we were looking for this particular whale that was...
Logan Airport had among most cancellations in U.S., study finds
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Logan Airport has ranked among the airports with the most cancellations in the U.S. this summer, a new study has found. The study, from air passenger rights company AirHelp, pulled data from the country’s airports between May 27 and July 15 to find cancellation rates. Logan had the fifth-worst rate, with 4% of all flights canceled during this time period. New York’s LaGuardia had the most cancellations, with 7.7% canceled. Newark in New Jersey, (7.6%) Washington Ronald Reagan in Virginia, (5.9%) and Pittsburgh (4.1%) rounded out the top five slots.
Severe drought brings water bans, brush fires to eastern Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe drought has been affecting communities all across the state, with some cities and towns forced to implement water bans. Annie Pires brings her dog Juniper to Millennium Park in West Roxbury for a swim every couple of weeks, but the drought has left the Charles River looking more like a puddle.
Severe drought causes concerns in communities
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
Southborough house in flames after lightning strike
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southborough home caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm Friday afternoon. Firefighters said the flames were caused by the lightning hitting the home’s chimney. The blaze caused heavy damage to the top floor of the house. “There’s parts of brick from...
Green Line Extension Medford Branch slated for November opening, shuttle buses to replace part of Green Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The next leg of the Green Line Extension, the Medford Branch, is slated to open in late November 2022, the MBTA announced. As the MBTA completes that work, the MBTA will run shuttle buses between Government Center and Union Square for almost a month. The Medford Branch...
WATCH: New video shows the loose metal that sparked Orange Line fire dangling off train
BOSTON (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS shows the piece of loose metal that MBTA officials say caused an Orange Line train car to catch fire in June. The piece of metal can be seen hanging off the front of the train before video captures a flash of light and a mass of smoke.
Extreme Heat Returns
Extreme heat comes surging back into New England over the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday for feels like temperatures that will climb to the triple digits. Temperatures tomorrow morning won’t be overly hot so get those morning walks and runs done early....
Orange Line, parts of Green Line to close at same time
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs. Riders at...
Orange Line mayors ask MBTA for additional help amid shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose, three communities that rely heavily on the soon-to-be-shut-down Orange Line, urged MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a letter to increase resources for those communities’ commuters. “Each of us represents communities whose residents rely heavily on the Orange Line,”...
MBTA worker injured in bus fire released from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two MBTA employees hospitalized after a bus fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday was released from the hospital Friday, according to MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison. The two employees unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire after the bus caught flames shortly after 3:00 p.m. The...
Gloucester Fire Department and state officials dump water to prevent brush fire repeat
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Fire Department and state officials teamed up to dump water from a helicopter on the remaining hot spots following a brush fire that threatened the area. Monday morning, a three-alarm brush fire in Gloucester forced some residents to evacuate their homes as a...
Very Hot Today, Humidity Increases Tomorrow
7Weather- It is very hot today with highs near 100º. It won’t be as hot tomorrow, but it will be more humid making it feel just as hot. Temperatures quickly move up today. We’ll be in the low 90s by lunch time and then we hit highs between 2-5PM into the mid and upper 90s.
Orange Line shutdown likely to affect students
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students are likely to take a hit from the month-long Orange Line shutdown happening during the start of school. “I am told there are various reasons for this exact start date and window that are beyond our control,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. The shutdown is expected...
City officials consider making new bus lanes to help with added Orange Line shuttles
BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston prepares for the upcoming Orange Line shutdown, city officials are considering making new temporary lanes on the streets just for shuttle buses. Starting August 19, while the Orange Line is shut down, there will be at least 160 more buses on the road until September 19 to replace it. Transportation officials are considering creating temporary bus lanes that would resemble the permanent bus lanes along Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The added lanes would allow bus drivers to avoid car traffic and parked vehicles.
