Mystikal arrested for rape, robbery, and four other charges in Louisiana

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Minnesota police officer saves 4 young girls from burning duplex
ST. PAUL. Minn. — A Minnesota police officer’s fast actions saved the lives of four young girls when their home caught on fire. Bill Baudette, a 29-year veteran of the Saint Paul Police Department, was patrolling Thursday morning at about 11 a.m. CDT when he saw smoke rising from a nearby duplex, KARE-TV reported.
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release
(Reuters) -The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines this week for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
