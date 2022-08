The National Black Theater Festival has returned to Winston-Salem for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID pandemic. The week-long series of performances will bring an estimated 60,000 people into town to attend more than 130 shows performed by a wide swath of well known Black actors, theater troupes, playwrights, directors and musicians. This year celebrates the 17th festival, which is held biennially and is produced by the NC Black Repertory Company.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO