Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf

Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
ELDRIDGE, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa Accidents
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
WQAD

Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead

COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
COLONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured

On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday

Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died

A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCJJ

Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest

An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: Davenport man shot at a home in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a home in June. Matthew Lee Karr, 25, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police responded...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash checks stolen from cars during a baseball tournament. According to police, around 3:30 p.m. July 25, officers responded to Northwest Park, at 3400 North Division Street on a report that several vehicles were damaged and property stolen from inside, during a baseball tournament.
DAVENPORT, IA

