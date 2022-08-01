This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas

mix931fm.com
Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
Forget The Concession Stand, Whataburger Has The Perfect Tailgating Companion
Texas high school football is just about to kick into high gear, which means tailgating season is here too! The tradition of cooking out in the parking lot right before the game may take on a new look this year. Mainly because it's still too hot to do anything outdoors, especially firing up a grill at a game in the parking lot for some burgers and dogs.
No Cost Animal Adoptions In Tyler, Texas With Donation During August
If you're craving unconditional love in your life, you need the companionship of a pet. Adopting a pet is as easy as visiting a local animal shelter. Pets, like dogs and cats, will give you all the love they have to give and they will end up being your best friend for life.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas
When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
A Cool Piece of Technology Let’s You Track Your Kid on a Tyler, Texas School Bus
School is about to be in session across East Texas. That means school buses will be mixed in with our morning and mid-afternoon commutes once again. Tyler Independent School District (Tyler ISD) is implementing a cool new piece of technology that will allow parents to track when and where their kids get on and off the bus and provide other news around the bus route.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
See the Tyler, Texas Streets Closing for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Funeral Friday
We learned late last week of the passing of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Since that time, condolences and prayers of comfort have come in from not only across East Texas, but across Texas and from around the country. Tomorrow, Friday, August 5, will be Deputy Bustos' funeral. The procession to his final resting place will close several streets in Tyler that will cause a deviation from your normal commute.
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
Halloween Is Coming, Are You Ready? Spirit Halloween Stores Hopes You Are!
It's way too hot to really be thinking about Halloween right now. With temperatures still hovering around the century mark, school is just about to begin, and football season is almost here, who's really thinking about Halloween right now? Spirit Halloween stores are of course. As I was driving on...
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
New Study Shows Tyler, Texas in the Top 10 of Cities Hit by Phone Scams
We've reported to you about all different kinds of scams being carried out in East Texas. These can be as simple as offering a fake goody bag from Texas Roadhouse to texting about selling property that you don't own. Scammers will use any and every kind of trick to try and steal your money and/or your personal information. A new study was just released that shows how prevalent phone scams are. Sadly, East Texas ended up in the top 10 of this list.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson
Cute puppies don't often have a long stay in an animal shelter and that will most likely be the case for Carson. Carson is a six-month-old puppy that is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Societ's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Carson is a mixed breed pup, he's part...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Bring on the Rolls, Good Reason to Eat Texas Roadhouse in Tyler, Texas Tonight
It’s no secret that we LOVE some Texas Roadhouse here in East Texas. The rolls with the cinnamon butter, the peanut shells we get to throw on the ground, plus the restaurant has a fun atmosphere. But tonight (7/28/22) we have a special reason to stop at Texas Roadhouse for dinner and our friends from the Tyler Police Department will be there too. Officers and athletes from Tyler, Texas will be working together for the Tip A Cop event to support Special Olympics Texas.
A Travel Website Found the Weirdest Stop to Highlight in Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
Tyler, TX Residents: Put Your Garbage Out At Night Starting In August
As you already know by the sweat all over your body, that this has been a very hot summer in East Texas and all across the country. We've lost count on how many consecutive days its been at least 100 degrees but the terrifying part is... IT'S ABOUT TO GET...
Tyler Texas Lottery Sign Can’t Handle Billion Dollar Jackpot Amount
As you already know, lottery fever is back in America as the Mega Millions jackpot goes up once again, this time hitting the BILLION dollar mark. As the number goes up to a staggering figure, we noticed that a sign that usually keeps you updated on the latest jackpot amounts, wasn't quite ready for the astronomical figure.
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
