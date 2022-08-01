Read on fordauthority.com
Ford Brand Once Again Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Shoppers
The Ford brand has long held the second spot among non-luxury shoppers on Kelley Blue Book’s quarterly Brand Watch report, behind Toyota, which has largely held onto first place for the past four years. However, Ford briefly took that spot from Toyota in Q4 2021 before giving it back in the first quarter of this year. Now, KBB has released its Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, and nothing has changed in terms of that particular order, either.
Ford Edge Top Ranked Vehicle In U.S. For Brand Loyalty In May 2022
The Ford Edge has enjoyed some success in recent months, posting a healthy 19.24 percent sales increase in Q1 of this year and ranking fourth in the mid-size and full-size mainstream crossover segment in the U.S. with a 6 percent market share. And even though it’s on the brink of being discontinued, the Ford Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to new data from IHS Markit, with an impressive 71.2 percent score.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
Ford EV Battery Master Plan Prioritizes Joint Venture With SK
A new Ford EV battery master plan was revealed late last month, outlining a vast number of deals the automaker has been working on to secure the raw materials it needs moving forward from suppliers around the globe. Part of that plan involves FoMoCo’s recently-finalized joint venture with SK On, dubbed BlueOvalSK, which has been in the works for some time now. However, while it may seem like Ford is somewhat shunning SK by securing materials from a number of other sources, that isn’t the case at all, as Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV Industrialization elaborated on during a recent question and answer session related to this Ford EV announcement.
Ford CFO John Lawler Says Stake In Rivian Is Worth $2 Billion
Things got off to a splendid start for upstart EV automaker Rivian, which raised a considerable amount of money from the likes of Ford, Amazon, and numerous other investors before enjoying one of the largest IPOs in history last year. However, the company’s stock price soon came crashing down, mostly because of supply chain constraints and their resulting impact on production. Ford has also sold millions of its Rivian shares in recent weeks after estimating that it earned $8.2 billion from those investments in Q4 of 2021 alone, a value that promptly took a nose dive along with share prices. Regardless, Ford CFO John Lawler recently revealed that Ford still owns a significant stake in Rivian while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call.
Ford F-150 Lightning And PowerBoost Pickups Being Sent To Kentucky
Pro Power Onboard-equipped Ford F-150 PowerBoost pickups have proven to be a literal life-saver through a variety of major weather events in recent years, providing portable power for those in need. Ford has used this capability to help others affected by natural disasters by shipping these pickups to different parts around the country in the past. Now, it’s doing that once again following some devastating flooding in Kentucky – where the automaker owns and operates two assembly plants – by sending a number of PowerBoost and Ford F-150 Lightning pickups to the area, CEO Jim Farley recently revealed via Twitter.
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
Ford Backed Argo AI Creates Panel Of Outsiders To Tackle Safety Issues
Ford’s self-driving subsidiary Argo AI has reached a few important milestones in its quest to provide autonomous commercial vehicle services in recent months, including ditching human safety drivers in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, as well as reinventing the way that self-driving vehicles see bicyclists. Following a rapid expansion, the company recently laid off 150 workers, but reportedly remains on track to reach its goals, regardless. Now Argo AI has taken yet another step in its lengthy quest to provide driver-less transportation to the masses – it has created a panel of outsiders to tackle key safety issues dubbed the Argo Safety Advisory Council, according to The Verge.
Lincoln Aviator Outsells Cadillac XT6, Audi Q7, Infiniti QX60 In Q2 2022
Lincoln Aviator sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Aviator deliveries totaled 5,983 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 5,770 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first...
Lincoln Ranked Third In 2022 China Tech Experience Index Study
It took some time for Lincoln to find its footing in China, but the luxury brand has enjoyed a surge in that country in recent months in spite of lagging behind some rivals in J.D. Power’s 2021 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study. Now, after the launch of the new, tech-focused Lincoln Zephyr, things are looking up for the luxury brand in China, as it shot all the way up to a third place ranking in this year’s TXI Study.
Ford EVs Will Boast LFP Battery Packs Into Next Decade
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, but that shift isn’t without its fair share of obstacles. Aside from simply convincing customers that EVs are superior to ICE vehicles, automakers are also having a tough time securing the raw materials needed to build them, let alone at a cost that makes EVs financially viable for both the companies that make them and customers that want to buy them. That’s why FoMoCo is casting a wide net in terms of the companies it gets those materials from as part of its new EV master plan – with a focus on domestic suppliers – and it’s also why Ford EVs will utilize lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the foreseeable future, too.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Has Arrived In All 50 U.S. States
Production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning began at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back in April, but the all-electric pickup quickly sold out for the 2022 model year, which means that many reservation holders are going to be waiting a while to take delivery. Regardless, the very first F-150 Lightning deliveries began back in May, and the new model has been quickly spreading across the U.S. In fact, at least one 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now been delivered in all 50 states, according to the automaker.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Ramps Up In South Africa This October
Production of the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing, though the mid-size pickup is also produced a a couple of other plants around the globe. The new Ranger won’t launch in Europe or the U.S. until next year, but it’s already on sale in certainly global markets, including Australia. Meanwhile, mass production of the next-gen Ford Ranger will soon be underway at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa as well following a $1 billion dollar investment in that facility, according to Engineering News.
Ford Patent Filed For Pothole Avoidance Detection System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pothole avoidance detection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2022, published on August 4th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0242404. The Ford Authority Take. Prior to filing a patent for a trailer sideswipe avoidance system...
2022 Ford Escape Retail Order Banks To Close August 10th
The 2022 Ford Escape represents the final model year for this particular iteration of the compact crossover before a mid-cycle refresh takes place for the 2023 model year. Regardless, the 2022 Escape ushered in a few minor changes, including adding a hands-free liftgate removal option in June and a mandatory 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot removal option across all models last month due to supply constraints. However, order banks for the 2022 Escape PHEV closed last month due to high demand, and now the rest of the 2022 Ford Escape lineup will follow suit next week, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
2023 Ford Super Duty Will Officially Debut This Fall
The 2023 Ford Super Duty has been spotted by Ford Authority spies in a number of configurations multiple times over the past several months, giving us a preview of what to expect from the refreshed model when it debuts. As Ford Authority reported last month, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are scheduled to open up on October 17th, 2022, with production following a few months later. Now, Ford CEO Jim Farley himself has revealed a rough timeline of when we can expect to see the 2023 Super Duty in the flesh.
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR During August 2022
During August 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select models, and the incentive is only available in select markets. 2022 Ford Explorer discount offers for August 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 3.9...
