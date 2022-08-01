Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, but that shift isn’t without its fair share of obstacles. Aside from simply convincing customers that EVs are superior to ICE vehicles, automakers are also having a tough time securing the raw materials needed to build them, let alone at a cost that makes EVs financially viable for both the companies that make them and customers that want to buy them. That’s why FoMoCo is casting a wide net in terms of the companies it gets those materials from as part of its new EV master plan – with a focus on domestic suppliers – and it’s also why Ford EVs will utilize lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the foreseeable future, too.

