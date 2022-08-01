ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Austin

Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits

While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
CultureMap Austin

Favorite Austin brewery opens new chapter with first-ever book fair

Beer with friends is fun, but beer with books is even better. For those ready to combine the two, Meanwhile Brewing is hosting its inaugural book fair “Lagers & Literature” on August 28, benefiting the Inside Books Project. The event will bring together 13 local book or book-adjacent sellers for an afternoon of impulse buys and long-sought finds.
CultureMap Austin

Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli

An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
CultureMap Austin

Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history

An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
CultureMap Austin

Austin home decor store opens a health-conscious bakery on wheels

What many Austinites may not realize when passing by Maaribu on Guadalupe Street is that the home goods store has a perfect name. A combination of Marfa and Malibu, the chic little showroom and café offers decor in desert tones, eclectic desserts made without gluten and with lots of buzzword ingredients, and the feeling that pursuing little luxuries is part of wellness. Speaking of those truly little treats, Maaribu’s new bakery truck, which feeds the South First Street café, is now open at the Guadalupe Street showroom.
CultureMap Austin

New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen

Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

There's a heavy dose of nostalgia in this crop of must-attend events and shows. See The Shins live or catch Third Eye Blind with special guests Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad in concert. For those who prefer some mystique, Banksyland has added three days to its exhibition schedule. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
CultureMap Austin

Marcus Mumford brings solo debut to ACL Fest this fall

When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway. Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more in Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled), which he will promote on his upcoming North American tour with stops in three Texas cities along the way.
CultureMap Austin

Austin music industry greats unite for Swan Songs benefit show

For an organization providing end-of-life care, there’s certainly a lot of new life in Austin nonprofit Swan Songs this year. The organization announced a new executive director, Shannon Moody, on July 21, and released tickets for the 2022 benefit concert, Swan Songs Serenade. The concert, cocktail reception, auction, and dinner (starting at $200 per person) will be held October 23 at Four Seasons Hotel Austin, for its first return to in-person performance since the onset of the pandemic.
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

