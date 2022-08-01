Read on austin.culturemap.com
Austin gets first big break as host of world breakdancing championship qualifier
Although competitive breakdancing has been in Austin for decades, it’s usually not the first city on hip-hop fans’ minds. In 2022, its efforts are finally being acknowledged on a worldwide level, as championship Red Bull BC One makes its first-ever stop in the Capital City. On August 6...
Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits
While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
Austin's top ramen spills out new locations for far north and south Austin
Of all the things Austin is miraculously lucky to have, two more Ramen Tatsu-ya locations just popped up at the top of the list. The first location is planned for South Austin, way down South Congress near Slaughter Lane, and expected to open in late summer. The second, set to open later in 2022, is in Lakeline.
6 things to know in Austin food right now: South Congress cafe strolls to Lamar with new location
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. The South Congress Hotel cafe known for its pastries, Mañana, is opening a...
Favorite Austin brewery opens new chapter with first-ever book fair
Beer with friends is fun, but beer with books is even better. For those ready to combine the two, Meanwhile Brewing is hosting its inaugural book fair “Lagers & Literature” on August 28, benefiting the Inside Books Project. The event will bring together 13 local book or book-adjacent sellers for an afternoon of impulse buys and long-sought finds.
New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands
Most people are more fun at jams with a glass of wine in hand. Chasing that feeling, the Texas Wine Jam is combining concerts and “off-the-beaten-path” wines September 4, for six hours of grape and foot-stomping fun. The festival at Vinovium Winery in Johnson City benefits community causes...
Austin mourns the passing of iconic radio host John Aielli
An Austin icon has passed away. Longtime KUT and KUTX radio personality John Aielli died on Sunday, July 31 at the age of 76. “John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly in a releases. “Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we’ll remember you always with a smile on our faces.”
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
Austin home decor store opens a health-conscious bakery on wheels
What many Austinites may not realize when passing by Maaribu on Guadalupe Street is that the home goods store has a perfect name. A combination of Marfa and Malibu, the chic little showroom and café offers decor in desert tones, eclectic desserts made without gluten and with lots of buzzword ingredients, and the feeling that pursuing little luxuries is part of wellness. Speaking of those truly little treats, Maaribu’s new bakery truck, which feeds the South First Street café, is now open at the Guadalupe Street showroom.
Austin's Via 313 finally unboxes long-awaited San Antonio location
Via 313 is following the trend of Austinites moving to San Antonio. On Monday, August 1, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we say first because CultureMap...
Austin's Penfold Theater Company announces classics-packed 15th season
It’s hard to determine the classics in art, especially in a place undergoing as much change as Austin. In the realm of theater, made to exist outside of its provenance, Penfold Theater Company has Austin covered. The company announced its 15th season on July 26, centering on “reimagined classic stories.”
New Austin-based service brings city's top chefs into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Austin does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Retro Austin-area drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million
Picture this: You could be the owner of a retro-style drive-in movie theater just east of Buda. Doc’s Drive-In Theatre recently debuted on the market at a list price of nearly $4 million ($3.999 million, to be precise). The deal would include the business itself, as well as the land and structures.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
There's a heavy dose of nostalgia in this crop of must-attend events and shows. See The Shins live or catch Third Eye Blind with special guests Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad in concert. For those who prefer some mystique, Banksyland has added three days to its exhibition schedule. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Marcus Mumford brings solo debut to ACL Fest this fall
When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway. Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more in Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled), which he will promote on his upcoming North American tour with stops in three Texas cities along the way.
Austin music industry greats unite for Swan Songs benefit show
For an organization providing end-of-life care, there’s certainly a lot of new life in Austin nonprofit Swan Songs this year. The organization announced a new executive director, Shannon Moody, on July 21, and released tickets for the 2022 benefit concert, Swan Songs Serenade. The concert, cocktail reception, auction, and dinner (starting at $200 per person) will be held October 23 at Four Seasons Hotel Austin, for its first return to in-person performance since the onset of the pandemic.
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Famous kimchi fries spice up South Austin
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Since there are never, under any circumstances, enough kimchi fries in this world,...
Lake Travis glass house hits market for $1.2 million, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Unique Lake Travis glass home featured on HGTV hits market for $1.2 million. An impeccable home on a seemingly "impossible" lot, once featured on HGTV.
Austin's Creek Show sets Waterloo Park aglow with 9 magical light installations
The Creek Show may sound like a quaint metaphor for fireflies and frog sounds — and it basically is. One of Austin’s most ethereal local arts events, produced by Waterloo Greenway, is returning November 11 through 20 to Waterloo Park with nine new installations making use of light in creative but semi-natural ways.
Stop in Seguin for plenty of pecans and heart-pumping thrill rides
About forty minutes east of San Antonio lies Seguin, which stakes its claim to the world’s largest pecan — and has the monument outside the historic courthouse to prove it. Fittingly, there’s a nutcracker museum in town, too (more on that below). Seguin's small-town vibe is balanced...
