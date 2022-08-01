6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso

klaq.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hernandez Plumbing continues long tradition of award-wining floats in local parades
Las Cruces plumber Nick Hernandez has been winning top prizes in local parades for the last two decades. Hernandez Plumbing, Heating and Cooling’s entry was the best overall float winner in this year’s City of Las Cruces Electric Light Parade. Last year, it won best commercial float in that parade. Hernandez and his team have also won many trophies in the annual Diez y Seis de Septiembre parade in Mesilla and took first place in the last Whole Enchilada Fiesta parade in 2014. He also had a float at the grand opening of the Vado Speedway in 2019.
Fiesta De Las Luces Bringing The Party Back to Downtown El Paso
Who's ready to party? Good because the downtown fiesta is coming back. With summer quickly winding down and fall in sight, the Downtown Management District is getting ready for the second half of Fiesta de las Luces. The lights, the food, the music all packed into one festive evening. The...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
KFOX 14
Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso is paying tributes to August 3, 2019 victims and families with a memorial bell toll ceremony. The community is asked to come together to honor and remember the victims of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting. City officials are hosting...
Where Were You On August 3 When The El Paso Tragedy Occurred?
El Paso, where were you when you heard the horrific news of the August 3 Walmart shooting?. On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:39 a.m., a lone gunman from Allen, TX, armed with an AK-47, entered Walmart near the Cielo Vista area in east El Paso and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.
Finding the right match at the El Paso Humane Society shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- As animal shelters get crowded, the need for volunteers and food goes up. The Humane Society of El Paso will host its annual telethon this weekend. One family says they're thankful for the Humane Society's help in adopting "Sweet boy." The decision to adopt was made almost a year ago. The The post Finding the right match at the El Paso Humane Society shelter appeared first on KVIA.
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
KRQE News 13
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
The Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students
EL PASO, Texas — The Great Khalid Foundation is back to help students with the new school year. The foundation will be at Riverside Middle School tomorrow distributing backpacks to every 6th grade student. Not only will your 6th grader get a backpack but the backpack will come with some essential items so your student can be The post The Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Bar Pays Tribute to Metallica With Unique Drink of the Day
Hope & Anchor is a bar by the people, for the people and home to one epic patio bar. That's at least according to their description. As someone who has been there at least once, I can agree it is a pretty epic patio and can see why they were voted best bar and best happy hour in El Paso in 2020- also, they're dog friendly so taking your furry companion is completely cool.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby Shower Details With Fans
El Paso influencer Les Do Makeup shares her baby shower details with her fans, including the cake she made for her party. El Paso's celebrity influencer Leslie Quezada aka Les Do Makeup, is giving her fans a sneak peek at the cake she made from scratch and her baby shower celebration.
Raise a Stein to German Food, Bier, and Culture at Ft. Bliss Oktoberfest Celebration
Just because we’re a world away from Germany doesn’t mean you can’t properly celebrate Oktoberfest. The Fort Bliss community will be hosting its annual autumnal celebration next month, so a trip to the Northeast is as far as you have to go to get your Oktoberfest fix of German polka music, bratwurst, pretzels, and beer. Steins and steins of bier.
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
