Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits merges with Arizona Grantmakers Forum

Read on azbigmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Shar Najafi-Piper, PhD, Copa Health
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Shar Najafi-Piper, PhD, CEO, Copa Health. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Breanna Naegeli, dean, GCU
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Breanna Naegeli, dean of the Honors College at Grand Canyon University (GCU). In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Trulieve opens 1st dispensary in Roosevelt Row
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the doors open at 8 am on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 am – 10 pm, seven days a week. This is the first cannabis dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Emily Nachlas, Western Alliance Bancorporation
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Emily Nachlas, chief risk officer, Western Alliance Bancorporation. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
azbigmedia.com
Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa
Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Susan Dana-Kobey talks COVID-19 impact on family law
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 45’s guest is Susan Dana-Kobey, shareholder at Burch & Cracchiolo who will talk about COVID-19 and its impact on family law. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch & Cracchiolo, who have...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona universities need funding, their presidents say
In an increasingly competitive global economy, Arizona’s public universities have given opportunities for success to lifelong residents and newcomers alike. But, just like the students in their halls, the leaders of these august institutions know there is progress needed to ensure the best possible outcomes — especially when it comes to funding Arizona universities. On April 14, 2022, the Greater Phoenix Chamber hosted the presidents of Arizona State University (ASU), Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the University of Arizona (UArizona) to discuss the state of higher education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Tips for the perfect summer weekend in Scottsdale
Summer is halfway over, but it’s not too late for those itching for a staycation. Locals can savor the season with outdoor adventures, pools and pampering, plus good eats right in their backyard in Scottsdale, Ariz. – all in one weekend. Morning. Witness an epic Sonoran Desert sunrise...
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress
Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election
PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
arizonasuntimes.com
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
Comments / 0