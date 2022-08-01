Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in crash that killed motorcycle driver

Read on fox4beaumont.com
Related
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Jefferson County Correctional Officer accused of bringing drugs into jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a Jefferson County correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail. Sheriff Zena Stephens tells us the officer is Dylan Michael Moore, 24. She says he was arrested Wednesday and has bonded out of jail. He was hired in April and is from Groves.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Woman reported missing found safe in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for an elderly woman reported missing after she was located Thursday morning and reported safe in Beaumont. The alert was issued for 84-year-old Barbara Martin. She was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday in...
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County grand jury indicts woman on charge of abandoning a child
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted LaShonda Elam, 36, of Beaumont, on the charge of abandoning a child August 3, 2022. If convicted, Elam could face up to two years in state jail. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Beaumont PD responded to a call of a...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Police arrest suspect following chase
PORT ARTHUR — Update: PAPD has released the name of the suspect in custody. Eric Ngoc Tran, 28, has been charged with evading detention with a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $35,000. This story is developing and more information will be released when it becomes available. Previously...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Silver Alert: Search for missing Beaumont woman
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for an elderly woman that went missing Tuesday evening in Beaumont. Beaumont Police are looking for 84-year-old Barbara Martin. She was last seen Tuesday in the 2300 block of North 11th Street in Beaumont at about 6 p.m.
fox4beaumont.com
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit discover drugs, firearms, and money
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur police arrested Johnathon Granger, 32, after discovering multiple guns as well as drugs. Today, August 4, 2022, the Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1950 10th St., for the possible discovery of crack cocaine.
fox4beaumont.com
The Orange County Sheriff's Office raids Double Diamond Game Room
Orange County — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is in the process of ending operations at Double Diamond Game Room located North of Vidor. This comes after a compliance check shows the game room violating multiple operation ordinances. Press Release from Orange County Sheriffs Office:. On Wednesday, August 3,...
fox4beaumont.com
Council set to vote on appointing Kenneth Williams new Beaumont City Manager
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution appointing Kenneth R. Williams as the new city manager. The agenda indicates council will consider a resolution to appoint Williams city manager, effective September 6. He was one of three finalists for the position. The others...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Fe-SiO Wellness Living
BEAUMONT — Fe-SiO or Functional Exercise Sensory Input Overload is "a unique therapeutic approach that will improve bodily functions by incorporating assisted stretching with sensory activation of your 5 senses," according to their website. KFDM's Tan Radford visits Fe-SiO Wellness Living in Beaumont to find out more.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont joins other Texas cities in lawsuit against streaming video companies
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The city of Beaumont joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed...
fox4beaumont.com
Leading Ladies Luncheon
PORT ARTHUR — "REACH: Renew. Redefine. Reimagine." That was the theme for this year's Leading Ladies Luncheon in Port Arthur. It was held at the Bob Bowers Civic Center today and is part of the 15th Annual Diamond Conference put on by Christian Faith Women of Virtue, Inc. Seven...
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland hosts health fair for back to school
NEDERLAND — The health fair yesterday in the Nederland high school gym included dental information free and reduced-price meal applications details about nutrition as well as free haircuts school supplies and tips about safety and counseling information. "The Nederland community really has shown up, our motto in Nederland ISD...
Comments / 0