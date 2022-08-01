ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carey, OH

Carey football looks to defend its OHSAA Division 6 state title

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkN8m_0h0lbqkl00

Carey has a lot to replace but hopes to still make noise in Division VI

SBLive is previewing some of the best Ohio high school football teams from all divisions. Here, we focus on 2021 Division VI state champion Carey.

Carey Blue Devils

HEAD COACH

Jon Mershman , sixth season, 45-17

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 15-1, Division VI state champions

Conference Record: 7-0, conference champions, Northern 10 Conference

Playoffs: Def. Van Buren 33-0; Def. Tinora 20-0; Def. Crestview 42-12; Def. Liberty Center 31-7; Def. Springfield 26-13; Def. Coldwater 26-14 in state championship game.

KEY DEPARTURES -

QB Derek Lonsway, third-team All-Ohio

RB Jordan Vallejo, honorable mention All-Ohio

OT Easton Korody, first-team All-Ohio

FL/CB Bryce Conti, second-team All-Ohio

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior LB Landen Kemerley – Had 129 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles last season.

Senior LB Gage Summit – Had 77 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

Junior DE Nathan Brodman – Last season, he made 67 tackles, had four sacks and recovered a pair of fumbles.

OUTLOOK

For the first time since 1994, Carey made its way to the state semifinals last season. The Blue Devils didn't waste that chance and took home the school’s first state football championship since 1975.

But with their starting QB, RB and WR in Lonsway, Vallejo and Conti now all graduated, the Blue Devils must rebuild while also trying to defend their conference and state titles.

The strength of Carey this season might be its defense, where the Blue Devils return their two leading tacklers from last season in Kemerley and Summit. The pair were also both in the top-10 in tackles in the Northern 10 Conference a season ago, with Kemerley leading the entire conference in tackles and tackles for loss.

The defense will also miss Conti, however, as he led the conference with eight interceptions in 2021.

Carey will take the 2022 season one step at time, first concentrating on trying to defend its conference crown. Then the Blue Devils will look to the playoffs and hope to make another deep run that includes a return trip to Canton.

COACH SAID

“The cupboard is not bare, but we are missing some seasoning from the past year.” – Jon Mershman

2022 Schedule:

8/19 vs Hopewell-Louden

8/26 vs Galion

9/2 at Waite

9/9 at Wynford

9/16 vs Buckeye Central

9/23 at Colonel Crawford

9/30 at Mohawk

10/7 at Bucyrus

10/14 vs Upper Sandusky

10/21 vs Seneca East

