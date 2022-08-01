Why Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Stumbling Today?

investorplace.com
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stock Market Plunge: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
These three stand-out businesses are valued at a multiple of just four to seven times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower. Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.60% from 2.65% late Friday. August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks last month: July was the best month for the S&P 500 index since November 2020. But this week’s array of economic reports and company earnings has left traders “a little cautious,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Invest.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
InvestorPlace
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
InvestorPlace
Why Are Chip Stocks AMD, NVDA, TSM, ON in the Spotlight Today?
With President Joe Biden expected to sign a spending bill designed to bolster the domestic semiconductor industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic’s supply chain disruptions, several chip stocks have grabbed the spotlight to start the month of August. While not every company has benefitted from the development, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have captured investors’ attention.
Motley Fool
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar delivered a solid quarter, but revenue was a little light compared to expectations. The company continues to see strong demand from North America, but other parts of the world are weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
InvestorPlace
Wall Street Has No Love Left for Plunging Match (MTCH) Stock
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) isn’t on fire today. In fact, the company that owns the world’s largest portfolio of dating apps is falling hard after its recent earnings report. MTCH stock has seen a highly volatile month, but yesterday’s earnings report sent it down 17% today despite a slight attempt at a rally.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?
Wissink outlines four reasons why the firm isn't hopeful for TGT. That includes a lowered earnings per share outlook for the retail company. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is in the news today as investors react to a new note from Jefferies that gives the retail company flak. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink...
