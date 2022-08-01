Baker Hughes Follows Halliburton in Russia Sale to Local Workers

www.bloomberg.com
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
Huge Fire Rips Through 'Amazon of Russia' Warehouse Near Moscow
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 11 casualties, with two hospitalized, emergency services said.
Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving
BEIRUT (AP) — Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday insisted a Syrian ship docked at a Lebanese port is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and urged Lebanon to block the vessel from leaving. The claim comes just days before the tiny cash-strapped country receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since...
Oil edges up ahead of OPEC meeting despite recession worries
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged up less than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that may not lead to a further boost in crude supply amid concerns a possible global recession could limit energy demand.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Arms dealer ‘100% sure’ Russian agents behind blast at Bulgarian depot
Emilian Gebrev says explosion on Sunday is latest of repeated attacks against him by GRU operatives
Russian Military Satellite Appears To Be Stalking A New U.S. Spy Satellite
A recently launched Russian satellite with capabilities unknown is getting suspiciously close to what is reportedly a new U.S. spy satellite.
US News and World Report
Manchin Secures Top Democrats' Commitment for Troubled Pipeline Project - Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 160 of the invasion
US announces more weapons for Ukraine as UN chief warns that nuclear annihilation just ‘one miscalculation’ away
Russian soldiers accuse superiors of jailing them for refusing to fight
A group of Russian soldiers have accused their commanders of jailing them in eastern Ukraine for refusing to take part in the war, in a rare public exposure of tensions inside the ranks of Russia’s army over the invasion. Maxim Grebenyuk, a lawyer who runs the Moscow-based advocacy organisation...
The Verge
Russia is starting to beat Ukraine at electronic warfare, analysts say
As the Russian war in Ukraine drags on, electronic warfare techniques may be giving Russian forces an edge, according to some intelligence analysts. In the latest phase of the war, which is now entering a sixth month of combat, various observers have noted that Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems are playing a greater role.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
FOXBusiness
Manchin-Schumer bill would reinstate tax on imported oil and petroleum products
Lawmakers are poised to reinstate a decades-old fee on oil imports, though some critics say that would violate President Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. The proposal, included in a $433 billion tax and climate bill, would reinstate a 16.4 cents-per-barrel tax on...
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday.
Crude oil prices have tanked to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The fall in oil prices comes as a relief for consumers battling soaring inflation, but signals a decline in demand as recession fears loom.
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
