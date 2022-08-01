Lightning sparks over a dozen fires in Central Oregon and along the Cascades

Read on katu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
Related
KATU.com
Counties prepare cooling resources for the hot weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple counties in the Portland-metro area are preparing cooling centers for the heat wave coming this weekend. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat advisory beginning at noon on Sunday, Aug. 7 until 8 p.m. the following day. Multnomah County, the city of Portland, and...
KATU.com
Stay Cool!
A hot weekend is headed our way...so how do you stay cool? How about visiting a local splash pad or fountain? They're everywhere...and here with the scoop on where to go...is our own, Kerri Williamson!. SE Portland:. COLONEL SUMMERS PARK. What: Splash pad, playground and enclosed picnic pavilion. Where: SE...
KATU.com
Multnomah County still finalizing plan for weekend heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore — After Portland saw the longest stretch of 95-degree weather ever last week, we're on your side checking to see what Multnomah County plans to do to keep vulnerable populations safe during the weekend heat. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s with the potential for...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Hiker on Oneonta Trail injured, rescue operations underway
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A hiker has fallen and hit his head while hiking on the Oneonta Trail in the Columbia River Gorge this morning. Cascade Locks Fire and EMS are responding to the scene, along with other emergency personnel. Officials aren't sure if they will be able to...
KATU.com
City in Crisis - Finding Solutions: 5-way intersection causes confusion in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A five-way intersection with three stop signs at Northeast Oregon Street, Floral Place and Peerless Place is causing a lot of confusion for residents. Nobody seems to know who’s coming or going and that is causing stress for those who live there. “My concern with...
Potter Fire grows to 400 acres in Willamette National Forest
The fire burning in the Willamette National Forest grew six times in size since Sunday, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tweeted Monday.
KATU.com
Oregon Zoo removing birds from public display, hopeful to avoid bird flu
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo is moving its birds off of display to protect them from bird flu. The highly contagious "avian influenza virus" has been spreading across the country and was recently reported in both Multnomah and Clackamas counties. So far, no cases have been detected at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
KATU.com
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
KATU.com
LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
KATU.com
One-on-one with Mayor Ted Wheeler: Portlanders 'want the truth'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said his recent emergency declaration may provide the best chance yet at intervening in the ongoing violence in Portland. The program, Safer Summer PDX, will target potential shooters and is funded with $2.4 million in taxpayer money. Despite millions in intervention and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Portion of Portland Pickles proceeds Friday night go to Alzheimer's research
Portland, Ore. — 50% of proceeds from ticket sales for the Portland Pickles Baseball game Friday, August 5th will go to the Portland Walk to End Alzheimer's. Tickets start at $12. Click this special link to buy tickets. WHERE. Walker Stadium. 4727 SE 92nd Ave #4601 Portland, OR 97266.
KATU.com
Milwaukie Tri-Met MAX crash injures 3, cause still under investigation
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Tri-Met MAX train crashed in Milwaukie Friday morning. Clackamas Fire says the train struck the end of the line barricade at the Southeast Park Avenue station. TriMet says three riders were on the train at the time. The crash injured two of the riders and...
KATU.com
Exploding propane tanks and other hazards hinder firefighters in early morning blaze
SHERWOOD, Ore — At 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, August 4, multiple callers to 9-1-1 reported fire coming from a shed, several vehicles, and an RV at a property on Dahlke Lane in Sherwood. Crews say when they arrived they found a property full of vehicles, shipping containers, and scrap...
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
KATU.com
PGE employee's sharp eyes and ears leads police to find missing baby
PORTLAND, Ore. — A PGE employee recognized the truck at a vacant home and heard a baby cry. The actions of that employee helped Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz track down Kanon Zee who, shortly after being born a few weeks ago, disappeared with his parents from a hospital.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
Potter Fire closes part of Pacific Crest Trail
A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.
Comments / 0