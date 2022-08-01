Vikings Value Return Of Rejuvenated Tight End Irv Smith Jr.

northlandfan.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury
The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
Yardbarker
Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things
EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
New Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell presides over his first pads-on practice
EAGAN, Minn. -- For the first time in a long time, there is a new guy leading the Minnesota Vikings defense. Ed Donatell has a wealth of experience as a defensive coordinator. Sunday, his guys put the pads on for the first time."We wanna see the strength and power of our players," said Donatell. "And the pop that's in their body. We also wanna see the run/pass conflicts that show up as defensive players. the play actions, the boots, and so forth. So we're building reaction and now we wanna see what it looks like when they read pad level...
Will Camryn Bynum Earn a Starting Job for the Vikings This Year?
Former Cal defensive back is competing against a first-round draft pick for that spot
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Smith had the procedure done Tuesday after getting hurt during practice Monday. He’s on track to return for the first game on Sept. 11 against Green Bay. “We still feel very strongly about our process to get him back and hopefully have him, barring any setbacks, available for that opener,” O’Connell said. Smith missed the entire 2021 season after surgery on his injured knee, and the Vikings are counting on him as their top player at the position this year. Smith has 676 yards and seven touchdowns over two NFL seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2019.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. Making An Impression At Training Camp
Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.
Dalvin Cook seeing change in Kirk Cousins with Kevin O'Connell as head coach
The changes in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins are already apparent, according to star running back Dalvin Cook. Things are different now with the arrival of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, who already has a built-in connection with Cousins from their time together with the then Washington Redskins. It’s...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0