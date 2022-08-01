Read on hotradiomaine.com
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
The 49 best closing lines in movies, from Alien to Apocalypse Now
"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.""This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off." "I'll be right here."‘Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!’"After all, tomorrow is another day."You may not have seen the films these closing lines are in, but chances you you've heard them many times before, so ingrained are they in cinematic lore.Below is a list of all the films that have the greatest closing lines in cinema history.Scroll through the gallery to see what made the list. Other galleries you might like:21 actors who took their roles so seriously it out of hand 37 best film twists of all time Read More Greenwich bridge closed after armed police shoot man with firearm25 books that should have never been made into films35 best movies to see before you die
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon, dies at 79
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79.Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling 50 million records. International hits included “The...
