York News-Times

Breaking down the top returning area girls XC runners

YORK – As the days leading up to the start of the 2022 fall sports season rapidly dwindle down, the York News-Times sports desk turns its attention to cross country, where area schools return several top runners from a year ago. This is the second of two parts and...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron

YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season. With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach

Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Two of area's top softball players in the spotlight

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.
York News-Times

Practice report: Scott Frost says the No. 1 QB spot is Casey Thompson's 'job to lose'

Just over a week into fall camp, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Friday that Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. “We've got a lot of quarterbacks playing well right now, but I've been really pleased with what I've seen from Casey,” Frost said. "We'll let him keep working, and right now it's his job to lose.”
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers

The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach. Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team. “We didn't have to coach...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Hampton alum Kayla Gaughen has big plans for the Hawks

The 2006 graduate takes the reins from Diane Torson after six years as the Hawks’ junior high coach. Under the guidance of legendary coach Diane Torson, the Hampton Hawks turned into a Class D2 volleyball powerhouse, winning back-to-back state titles in 2000 and 2001 and adding a third one (and the program’s fourth overall) during an undefeated campaign in 2016.
HAMPTON, NE
York News-Times

Red Report: Busch bullish on Nebraska's special teams, Ruud excited about Ernest Hausmann

It's different when the special teams coordinator doesn't have to coach a position. So says Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer, who said Thursday he's come to enjoy the feistiness of Bill Busch, NU's fourth special teams guy in as many years. Unlike Jovan Dewitt and Mike Dawson, Busch doesn't coach a position on the field. And unlike Jonathan Rutledge, Busch is not an analyst.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation

Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
SCHUYLER, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for August 4

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Carl D. Peters, age 97 of Henderson, died August 1, 2022 in Henderson. He was born November 23, 1924 in Henderson to Daniel E. and Anna (Thies…
HENDERSON, NE
York News-Times

Rising stars take action at Charlotte's Web production

YORK -- The classical story of Charlotte’s Web, written by E.B. White, is showcasing this week at the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre. Cast and crew members invite the public to enjoy the thrill of an award winning tale about a girl and her best friend, a sweet little pig who’s steering clear from the slaughterhouse.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.

When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Corrections Corporals

Now hiring! Increased hiring rate effective December 6, 2021!. NOTICE TO APPLICANT: MUST APPLY ONLINE. KEEP PEOPLE SAFE. Offering a competitive salary with shift differential, advancement opportunities plus benefits to include medical/dental/vision insurance, free basic life insurance, retirement, 100% tuition assistance, paid vacations, holidays, and sick leave. TESTING & INTERVIEWS WILL BE HELD AT THE NEBRASKA CORRECTIONAL CENTER FOR WOMEN IN YORK, NEBRASKA. The Corrections Corporal selection process includes the following steps: • Online application • Corrections Selection Inventory (CSI) online assessment • Interview • Security background check • Reference checks • Medical exam • Drug test.
JOBS
York News-Times

Wonderline: Readers ask about city employees, pools and vaccinations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “The city has 73 full-time employees and 34 permanent part-time employees (this includes the mayor and city council members). During the summer, we add about 100 seasonal part-time employees. This summer it was 111.”
YORK, NE

