If there’s anything that could make ice cream taste better on a hot summer day, it’s knowing that eating it is helping kids in area children’s hospitals. That was Tina Benson’s idea, and last week the community marketing director at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living purchased Dairy Queen Blizzards for all of the residents at Stoughton Meadows, as well as locations in Madison and McFarland. With the purchases, $1 or more of each Blizzard was donated to local children’s hospitals.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO