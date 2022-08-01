Read on www.stoughtonnews.com
SASD to receive $90K from county for mental health coordinator
The Stoughton Area School District will receive more than $90,000 from Dane County to hire a mental health coordinator. The position - a first for the district - is intended to “develop and facilitate referral pathways.”. It’s part of $265,554 in funding to five county school districts (also Madison,...
Abey named START Volunteer of the Year
Michelle Abey has been named the SToughton Area Resource Team (START) 2022 Community Volunteer of the Year “with great privilege and gratitude.”. Each year, START presents the award to someone who has made exceptional contributions to the START organization and Stoughton Community, according to an Aug. 4 START news release.
Keeping cool and helping kids at Stoughton Meadows
If there’s anything that could make ice cream taste better on a hot summer day, it’s knowing that eating it is helping kids in area children’s hospitals. That was Tina Benson’s idea, and last week the community marketing director at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living purchased Dairy Queen Blizzards for all of the residents at Stoughton Meadows, as well as locations in Madison and McFarland. With the purchases, $1 or more of each Blizzard was donated to local children’s hospitals.
Stoughton Public Library staff August book recommendations
Sarah B. enjoyed the young adult novel “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green. It featured a character with obsessive-compulsive disorder and she learned a lot from reading it. Amy H. recommends the book “The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland” by Jim...
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new Stoughton headquarters
There’s a saying here in the Dairy State that “there’s always room for cheese.”. Well, that turns out to be true in Stoughton, which welcomed Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters and cheese conversion facility at 1800 Williams Drive.
PHOTOS: Check out action from Stoughton’s first football practice
The Stoughton Vikings joined hundreds of high schools throughout the state who had their first football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Tuesday also officially kicked off the WIAA’s 2022 fall season. The earliest scrimmage date for teams is Aug. 11, while the earliest date teams can play is Aug. 18.
