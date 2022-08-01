ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
veronapress.com

Savanna Oaks teacher awarded $10,000 grant to further computer science education: Karie Huttner one of 10 educators nationwide selected for award

A Savanna Oaks Middle School teacher was one of just 10 educators recognized nationwide in June for their efforts to incorporate computer science and technology into their classrooms and curriculum, earning a $10,000 grant for the Fitchburg school. Savanna Oaks’ Design Thinking and Technology instructor Karie Huttner learned of the...
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
veronapress.com

Community Events Calendar August 4th to August 11th

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 4 and Thursday, August 11. Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Luke Hensey

Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on Aug. 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and died peacefully at home in Verona, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Verona Hometown Access Television schedule 8/4-8/11

10 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 7 a.m. Gum Disease & Heart Disease at Senior Center. 8 a.m. Zumba Gold. 9 a.m. Daily Exercise. 10 a.m....
VERONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Infrastructure#Health Care Systems#Coordinated Health#Justice Systems#Criminal Justice Council
veronapress.com

Girls swimming: Verona-led relays set higher bar at All-City Championships

The Ridgewood quartet of Amelia McCartney, Addisyn Roswold, Ellen Osthelder and Jillian Holler appeared like they had swam to a new Ridgewood Pool-record in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the All-City Championships on Saturday. However, Middleton’s 15-19 year-old quartet had clipped the Ridgewood team, winning the relay with a time...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Home Talent League: Verona Cavaliers extend win streak to four games

Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon had three hits, a home run and two RBIs to power the Cavaliers to an 8-1 Home Talent League win over Shullsburg/Benton on Sunday, July 31. With the win and Verona’s comeback 6-4 victory over Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, July 26, the Cavaliers clinched the fourth seed in the Home Talent League’s Western Section playoffs and have a four-game winning streak entering the postseason. Verona (9-4) will host fifth-seeded Belleville (7-6) on Saturday. Top seeds Blanchardville (11-2) and Dodgeville (10-3) earned first-round byes. In the other quarterfinal, third-seeded Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb will host sixth-seeded Hollandale.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy