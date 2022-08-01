Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on Aug. 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and died peacefully at home in Verona, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.

VERONA, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO