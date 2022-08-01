Read on www.veronapress.com
Council in brief: City of Verona annex to the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan adopted
Most people who live or work in Dane County have been affected by natural hazards in one way or another. Dane County and its residents are not immune to a variety of hazards including extreme temperatures, severe winter weather, tornadoes, and floods, often with disastrous results. The rising costs associated...
Savanna Oaks teacher awarded $10,000 grant to further computer science education: Karie Huttner one of 10 educators nationwide selected for award
A Savanna Oaks Middle School teacher was one of just 10 educators recognized nationwide in June for their efforts to incorporate computer science and technology into their classrooms and curriculum, earning a $10,000 grant for the Fitchburg school. Savanna Oaks’ Design Thinking and Technology instructor Karie Huttner learned of the...
Council in brief: Katherine Holt named City’s new Director of Planning and Development
The City’s former Community Development Specialist will be its next Director of Planning and Development. Katherine Holt was selected to step into the role during a closed session of the July 11 Common Council meeting. City staff had completed the background check on Holt and no issues were identified....
Council in brief: Multiple motions by council moves 502-unit apartment complex forward
Multiple resolutions passed by the Common Council during its July 11 meeting have helped push along a new apartment complex project that would be located at the current West Madison Bible Church site. The church owns the property. The new multi-family dwellings would be located east of County Trunk Highway...
Community Events Calendar August 4th to August 11th
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 4 and Thursday, August 11. Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Council in brief: Woods at Cathedral Point phase 4 development agreement approved
City of Verona staff and the city attorney previously worked with the developer of the Woods at Cathedral Point in preparation of a developer agreement. Phase 4 will include 28 lots. On July 11, the Common Council unanimously approved the developer’s agreement with Veridian Homes for phase 4 of the...
Luke Hensey
Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on Aug. 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and died peacefully at home in Verona, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.
Verona Hometown Access Television schedule 8/4-8/11
10 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 4:30 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 10 p.m. Dingbats at Hist. Soc. 7 a.m. Gum Disease & Heart Disease at Senior Center. 8 a.m. Zumba Gold. 9 a.m. Daily Exercise. 10 a.m....
Girls swimming: Verona-led relays set higher bar at All-City Championships
The Ridgewood quartet of Amelia McCartney, Addisyn Roswold, Ellen Osthelder and Jillian Holler appeared like they had swam to a new Ridgewood Pool-record in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the All-City Championships on Saturday. However, Middleton’s 15-19 year-old quartet had clipped the Ridgewood team, winning the relay with a time...
Home Talent League: Verona Cavaliers extend win streak to four games
Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon had three hits, a home run and two RBIs to power the Cavaliers to an 8-1 Home Talent League win over Shullsburg/Benton on Sunday, July 31. With the win and Verona’s comeback 6-4 victory over Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, July 26, the Cavaliers clinched the fourth seed in the Home Talent League’s Western Section playoffs and have a four-game winning streak entering the postseason. Verona (9-4) will host fifth-seeded Belleville (7-6) on Saturday. Top seeds Blanchardville (11-2) and Dodgeville (10-3) earned first-round byes. In the other quarterfinal, third-seeded Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb will host sixth-seeded Hollandale.
