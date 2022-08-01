Emergency burn ban in effect for Asotin County

Read on klewtv.com
Riparia Fire in Whitman County estimated at 3,000 acres and growing
A wildfire burning in Whitman County started near Ridpath Road south of Hay, Washington around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation. The fire spread along...
Tammany Creek Road fire and a thank you to volunteers from county officials
"With the wind conditions yesterday afternoon, it was a perfect firestorm, the fire weather, the hot and dry conditions, and then the hot, dry wind that was with it, " Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher said. Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher was one of several officials at the fire scene Tuesday...
Two families lost their home in wildfire off of Tammany Creek Road
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the families who lost their home during a fast-moving fire that broke out in a shop off of Tammany Creek Road on Tuesday evening. Katie Hollingshead created the page Wednesday morning for the Ortiz and Lamm families. "The fire was swift and...
Full military honors burial for Thomas Patrick Hayes
Friends, family, and colleagues packed the Best Western Lodge at River's Edge in Orofino. A proud father, friend, son, and pilot, Thomas Patrick Hayes lost his life when his helicopter crashed fighting the Moose Fire on July 21, 2022. His legacy lives on in his children, and all of the...
Day One of WSU Football Camp in the Books
PULLMAN, WA– The first day of fall camp means the Cougars are gearing up for the 2022 Pac-12 football season. For head coach Jake Dickert, it’s a special opportunity for him to lead this team in his first full season at the helm. “The biggest thing is that...
