monrovianow.com
School Board to Vote on Putting $75 Million Bond Measure on November Ballot; App for Monrovia High Students; Etc.
At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ... ~ Ordering that a bond measure to raise $75 million be put on the ballot for this November 8. Details here: https://tny.im/aDJxr. The wording of the ballot statement, which calls for a yes or no vote, would be that the money would be used ...
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
monrovianow.com
Video of Old Red Car on Olive Avenue in Monrovia
Here is a video queued (approximately) to show one of the old Pacific Electric red cars driving along Olive Avenue in Monrovia. There is also footage of streetcars driving through Duarte and over the old railway bridge that crosses the San Gabriel River.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Weekly Coronavirus Count: 127 More Cases, No New Deaths
Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 12 p.m., 08/03/2022. Changes since 07/27/2022. City of Monrovia: 10,078 cases (up 127), 107 deaths (unchanged) Unincorporated Monrovia: 1,054 cases (up 14), 4 deaths (unchanged) - Brad Haugaard.
thedowneypatriot.com
Rancho homeless housing comes in at $1.4 million over budget
DOWNEY — The cost to build transitional housing for the homeless at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center is $1.4 million more than initially budgeted. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on the budget increase, which would bring the total project cost to $4.8 million. In...
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
sb-american.com
New School Year Brings New Principals To San Bernardino City Schools
Six San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses will begin the 2022–2023 school year on Monday, August 1 with new principals who are eager to work with families to foster collaborative relationships that put students on a path to success. SBCUSD invests in growing its own crop of...
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
townandtourist.com
19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)
San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County
A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
stockinvestor.com
‘He Shot My Arm Off’
That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...
