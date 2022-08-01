ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION

Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
monrovianow.com

Video of Old Red Car on Olive Avenue in Monrovia

Here is a video queued (approximately) to show one of the old Pacific Electric red cars driving along Olive Avenue in Monrovia. There is also footage of streetcars driving through Duarte and over the old railway bridge that crosses the San Gabriel River.
MONROVIA, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation

In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Rancho homeless housing comes in at $1.4 million over budget

DOWNEY — The cost to build transitional housing for the homeless at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center is $1.4 million more than initially budgeted. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on the budget increase, which would bring the total project cost to $4.8 million. In...
DOWNEY, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vishnu

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
townandtourist.com

19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)

San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Bear seen roaming residential neighborhood in east L.A. County

A black bear has some residents on edge after its been spotted roaming around neighborhoods in La Verne. Courtney Kerchner lives near the border of La Verne and Pomona and said she’s seen the bear on several occasions, last spotting it near the Pomona Metrolink station on Fulton Road. Kerchner said it was headed toward a […]
uci.edu

Putting the squeeze on Orange County

Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
stockinvestor.com

‘He Shot My Arm Off’

That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...

