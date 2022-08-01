Read on racer.com
Related
racer.com
Four wins is ‘not acceptable,’ says Ford’s Rushbrook
If there is a battle of the manufacturers, Ford is bringing up the rear in the NASCAR Cup Series as the calendar turns to August. Three drivers have combined for four Ford wins through 22 races, which started with rookie Austin Cindric’s triumph in the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe followed suit with his first career Cup Series win three weeks later at Phoenix.
racer.com
PODCAST: Kyle Petty
Kyle Petty is telling his story and even things about the Petty family in his book ‘Swerve or Die’, which will be released next week. Petty joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share:. * Why he wrote it and why now. * The emotions of getting the...
racer.com
Take two for Sylvia Wilkinson's 'Dirt Tracks to Glory'
A fond reader of Sylvia Wilkinson’s writing (I devoured “The Stainless Steel Carrot” in a little over a week), I was delighted to hear that our good friends at Racemaker Press were publishing an updated printing of her 1982 book, “Dirt Tracks to Glory: The Early Days of Stock Car Racing As Told by the Participants.”
racer.com
Rankin sweeps NJMP rounds of Skip Barber Formula Race Series
Elvis Rankin swept the race week at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) in Round 4 of the Skip Barber Formula Race Series. After going four-for-four with wins, sweeping Watkins Glen and NJMP, Rankin takes over the top step in the points standings over Jeshua Alianell. The Skip Barber Formula Race Series drivers enjoyed a new layout, utilizing the Thunderbolt course with the second chicane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
IMSA names Diverse Driver Development Scholarship finalists
IMSA has announced the seven talented young racers who are finalists for the second annual IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. Two women and five men were selected from dozens of applicants to contend for the scholarship worth upwards of a quarter million dollars in value toward a full season of competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge next year.
racer.com
Racing on TV, August 5-7
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com
Hitch a Music City wild ride with the IndyCar stars
It’s the NTT IndyCar Series’ second visit to the streets – and Cumberland River-spanning Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge – of Nashville, Tenn., for this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. With only four rounds remaining in the 2022 title chase, this slugfest in...
racer.com
Hawksworth happy to be back in the saddle again
Any mention of motorcycles will not be tolerated by Jack Hawksworth. “We don’t talk about that,” he said with a laugh. Facetious silence aside, Hawksworth is serious about his journey back to full strength after a spill on a dirt bike in May left him with back and ankle injuries that kept him from racing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Your Nashville, WWTR picks could win 2023 IndyCar race tickets!
If you’re not already playing INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone, we’ve got another great reason to sign up and test your skill and knowledge of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series — a chance to win exciting prizes with the RACER Fantasy Double. We’re giving a pair...
racer.com
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
racer.com
IMSA, iRacing announce eSports series
IMSA has unveiled the series’ next foray into eSports with the introduction of the IMSA eSports Global Championship. The four-race season will feature multi-driver teams in multi-class races with GT3 and TCR machinery. “The IMSA Esports Global Championship is the next step in our esports presence after the success...
racer.com
Lundegaard leads opening IndyCar practice at Nashville
Christian Lundgaard built on the breakthrough of his first career NTT IndyCar Series podium last week at Indianapolis by setting the pace in the opening practice session for the second Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Running on the alternate tires — green rather than red sidewalled this...
racer.com
Hand to make IMSA return at Road America with PF Racing
Joey Hand will make his return to the IMSA paddock this weekend at Road America, where he will fill in for Chad McCumbee in the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Hand will join James Pesek in the car for the remainder of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season. Hand...
racer.com
Mazda unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule
The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport presentation. Mazda’s signature spec series will continue to hold a 14-race championship over seven events starting in January at Daytona International Speedway and ending in October at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
racer.com
Pierson soaking up first year of sportscar racing
Josh Pierson, the 16-year-old rookie doing double-duty in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship, is trying to learn as much as he can in his first year of sportscar racing. In October of 2021, Pierson was completing his second season of USF2000 with 45-minute sprint races....
racer.com
VeeKay staying with Ed Carpenter Racing
The highest profile free agent in the NTT IndyCar Series will be staying put as Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter Racing have agreed to a new multi-year contract. The talented 21-year-old from Holland will remain in the No. 21 ECR Chevy — the only car and team he’s known since joining IndyCar in 2020 — as teammate to Ed Carpenter and Conor Daly.
racer.com
It’s all-or-nothing time for No. 01 Cadillac in IMSA title chase
Sebastien Bourdais and teammate Renger van der Zande know their chances of winning the final DPi class title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship are remote. Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis (No. 60 Meyer-Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian) hold a 56-point lead over fellow Acura drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque (No. 10 Konica Minolta). Bourdais and van der Zande, meanwhile, have combined to win three races in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, yet rank third in the standings, 148 points off the pace.
racer.com
R. Taylor puts Acura ahead in first Road America IMSA practice
After Cadillacs headed the field for most of the first practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America, Ricky Taylor jumped to the top of the time charts with a 1m50.539s lap, an average of 131.84mph around the 4.084-mile, 14-turn circuit in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Motorsports Acura.
racer.com
TV ratings: Hungary, Indy
Last weekend’s IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway produced year-on-year gains across the board for NBC Sports. Sunday’s Cup Series round on NBC averaged a 2.05 Nielsen rating and 3.373 million viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com, with a Total Audience Delivery including streaming of 3.402m viewers, up 18 percent from last year according to NBC. This ranks as NBC Sports’ most-watched Cup Series race since last year’s regular-season finale at Daytona in primetime on NBC last August (3.995m).
racer.com
Ty Gibbs in again at 23XI as Kurt Busch will miss third straight Cup race
Ty Gibbs will remain in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway as Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. Busch is still dealing with the effects of a crashing in qualifying at Pocono Raceway on June 23. In a statement the day of the Pocono race, Busch said he had concussion-like symptoms from the crash in which he spun and backed the car into the Turn 3 wall before it spun around and hit the wall on the right front.
Comments / 0