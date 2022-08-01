ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Prince William Posts Rare Video With Princess Charlotte

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have posted a rare and adorable video together. The father-daughter duo posted a sweet message to send words of support and encouragement to the England women's soccer team (nicknamed "the Lionesses") before they went into their Euro 2020 final match against Germany.

While the Duke of Cambridge did most of the talking in the 10-second video , the young royal gave the camera a sweet smile. "We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!" Willam said before Charlotte ended the video with, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

It looks like the royals well wishes went a long way as the Lionesses took home the Euro win ending the nation's 56-year soccer title drought. Prince William posted several follow-up tweets after the match congratulating the team for making history. "Sensational," he wrote. "An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!" before singing off with a "W" for William.

Earlier this year, Prince William visited the team and revealed that Princess Charlotte was a big fan and also enjoyed playing soccer on her own. She even had a special message for the team . "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

