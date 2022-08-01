Stoughton City Council approves DOT cost-sharing Hwy. 51 project

Read on www.stoughtonnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Related
veronapress.com
Council in brief: Multiple motions by council moves 502-unit apartment complex forward
Multiple resolutions passed by the Common Council during its July 11 meeting have helped push along a new apartment complex project that would be located at the current West Madison Bible Church site. The church owns the property. The new multi-family dwellings would be located east of County Trunk Highway...
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
just-food.com
Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another
Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
stoughtonnews.com
Taste of Stoughton 2022 raises $4,000 for area nonprofits
The Third Annual Taste of Stoughton held at Nordic Ridge Park this June raised $4,000 to give back to the Stoughton nonprofit community, with more than 50 volunteer hours from local organizations. “The outpouring of support and sense of community we have seen while organizing this event goes to show...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stoughtonnews.com
SASD to receive $90K from county for mental health coordinator
The Stoughton Area School District will receive more than $90,000 from Dane County to hire a mental health coordinator. The position - a first for the district - is intended to “develop and facilitate referral pathways.”. It’s part of $265,554 in funding to five county school districts (also Madison,...
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Public Library staff August book recommendations
Sarah B. enjoyed the young adult novel “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green. It featured a character with obsessive-compulsive disorder and she learned a lot from reading it. Amy H. recommends the book “The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland” by Jim...
nbc15.com
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
wearegreenbay.com
Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
stoughtonnews.com
Keeping cool and helping kids at Stoughton Meadows
If there’s anything that could make ice cream taste better on a hot summer day, it’s knowing that eating it is helping kids in area children’s hospitals. That was Tina Benson’s idea, and last week the community marketing director at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living purchased Dairy Queen Blizzards for all of the residents at Stoughton Meadows, as well as locations in Madison and McFarland. With the purchases, $1 or more of each Blizzard was donated to local children’s hospitals.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Huber Walk Away Gets Additional Jail Time
(Juneau) A Neenah woman who failed to return to the Dodge County Jail from a pre-approved appointment was given more jail time Tuesday. Nicolle Semrau entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Escape Criminal Arrest. Semrau left for the appointment in July of 2019 and did not...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
Comments / 0