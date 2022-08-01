Read on greenvillejournal.com
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
greenvillejournal.com
Interns reflect on a summer with Community Journals
I have thoroughly enjoyed my summer as a graphic design intern at Community Journals. In my first week, I was able to jump right into designing pages for the Greenville Journal and the Upstate Business Journal. Since then, I have also worked on the magazine vive, designed ads and spent time with the digital team. I have learned so much about the print industry and working in a fast-paced environment. Throughout my 10 weeks here, I have worked with the most amazing and helpful people. This internship has been an invaluable experience and I am thankful I had this opportunity.
greenvillejournal.com
The Pasta Addict to close in downtown Greenville, reopen in Simpsonville
Gather GVL, an outdoor food court in downtown Greenville, is losing one of its tenants. After over two years at Gather, The Pasta Addict will close its booth on Aug. 4, the restaurant announced on its social media. “Fellow Addicts, the time has come to say our goodbyes,” said The...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Burrow closes its doors
The Burrow, a restaurant on Augusta Street in Greenville, permanently closed its doors on Aug. 3. The closure comes after staffing shortages, said a post on The Burrow’s social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that tonight will be our last night in the neighborhood,” said the...
greenvillejournal.com
More than 1,600 shoes gifted to children in need
To prepare for the upcoming school year, A Champion’s Shoes was able to prepare 1,600 shoes for children in need. Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed up with nonprofit A Champion’s Shoes to give away the shoes for local students. A Champions Shoes’ representatives shopped for the items for a discounted price and wrapped the products with volunteers for the organization along with Academy Sports employees to deliver to the recipients.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: BridgeWay Station to welcome brewery; The Slice reopens in Simpsonville
Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome BridgeWay Brewing Co. … The Slice in Simpsonville reopens following renovation … and Clayton’s Deli, The Pound Cake Man open in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Aug. 5. Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: The Sally Rides @ Downtown Alive
There’s a band on the Upstate scene right now that’s a bit of an anomaly. The Sally Rides, from Spartanburg, might just be the only all-female band around our area. They play what singer-guitarist Brandy Lindsey calls, “Americana before it was Americana,” and they liberally mix in covers with their original material.
WYFF4.com
Restaurant moving out of Gather Greenville and to Simpsonville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular restaurant in Gather Greenville is closing up shop there and reopening in Simpsonville. The Pasta Addict posted on social media Thursday that it would be their last day at Gather Greenville. "We have had such an amazing experience at Gather and loved every minute...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Southern Pet opens in Landrum
“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
greenvillejournal.com
Vietnam Veterans of America to give lifetime achievement awards August 13
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) will be presenting the 2022 VVA Lifetime Achievement Awards at an awards banquet in Greenville Aug. 13. The awards come as a part of the veterans organization’s National Leadership & Education Conference at the Hyatt Regency Greenville Hotel, which will be held from Aug. 9-13.
golaurens.com
Calling all ice cream lovers...Laila's Place - Clinton open for business
A new ice cream parlor in downtown Clinton opened for business on Friday, August 5. Laila's Place – Clinton, located at 200 West Main Street in Clinton, opened Friday at noon with over 40 flavors of premium Hershey's hand-dipped ice cream, banana splits, floats, sundaes and more. They also have specialty jumbo cookies.
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending Aug. 5, 2022
Courtney Pack joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors as a sales associate in the company’s Pelham Road office. She has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. Brigid Duesterhaus joined Tudi Holmes Realty as an administrative assistant. She will assist the firm with...
themaconcountynews.com
Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers
During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
