Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
GREENVILLE, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival

“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End

The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Interns reflect on a summer with Community Journals

I have thoroughly enjoyed my summer as a graphic design intern at Community Journals. In my first week, I was able to jump right into designing pages for the Greenville Journal and the Upstate Business Journal. Since then, I have also worked on the magazine vive, designed ads and spent time with the digital team. I have learned so much about the print industry and working in a fast-paced environment. Throughout my 10 weeks here, I have worked with the most amazing and helpful people. This internship has been an invaluable experience and I am thankful I had this opportunity.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Burrow closes its doors

The Burrow, a restaurant on Augusta Street in Greenville, permanently closed its doors on Aug. 3. The closure comes after staffing shortages, said a post on The Burrow’s social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that tonight will be our last night in the neighborhood,” said the...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

More than 1,600 shoes gifted to children in need

To prepare for the upcoming school year, A Champion’s Shoes was able to prepare 1,600 shoes for children in need. Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed up with nonprofit A Champion’s Shoes to give away the shoes for local students. A Champions Shoes’ representatives shopped for the items for a discounted price and wrapped the products with volunteers for the organization along with Academy Sports employees to deliver to the recipients.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Upstate Beat: The Sally Rides @ Downtown Alive

There’s a band on the Upstate scene right now that’s a bit of an anomaly. The Sally Rides, from Spartanburg, might just be the only all-female band around our area. They play what singer-guitarist Brandy Lindsey calls, “Americana before it was Americana,” and they liberally mix in covers with their original material.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Restaurant moving out of Gather Greenville and to Simpsonville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular restaurant in Gather Greenville is closing up shop there and reopening in Simpsonville. The Pasta Addict posted on social media Thursday that it would be their last day at Gather Greenville. "We have had such an amazing experience at Gather and loved every minute...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

The Southern Pet opens in Landrum

“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
LANDRUM, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Vietnam Veterans of America to give lifetime achievement awards August 13

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) will be presenting the 2022 VVA Lifetime Achievement Awards at an awards banquet in Greenville Aug. 13. The awards come as a part of the veterans organization’s National Leadership & Education Conference at the Hyatt Regency Greenville Hotel, which will be held from Aug. 9-13.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Calling all ice cream lovers...Laila's Place - Clinton open for business

A new ice cream parlor in downtown Clinton opened for business on Friday, August 5. Laila's Place – Clinton, located at 200 West Main Street in Clinton, opened Friday at noon with over 40 flavors of premium Hershey's hand-dipped ice cream, banana splits, floats, sundaes and more. They also have specialty jumbo cookies.
CLINTON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Real estate rundown week ending Aug. 5, 2022

Courtney Pack joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors as a sales associate in the company’s Pelham Road office. She has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry. Brigid Duesterhaus joined Tudi Holmes Realty as an administrative assistant. She will assist the firm with...
GREENVILLE, SC
themaconcountynews.com

Bent trees may be Cherokee path markers

During a walk or hike on the many trails and paths throughout Macon County, sighting a tree with unnaturally bent limbs may cause one to pause. Yet, without realizing “trail trees” actually exist throughout the region, the curiosity could be passed by without much consideration. Long before an...
MACON COUNTY, NC

Community Policy