I have thoroughly enjoyed my summer as a graphic design intern at Community Journals. In my first week, I was able to jump right into designing pages for the Greenville Journal and the Upstate Business Journal. Since then, I have also worked on the magazine vive, designed ads and spent time with the digital team. I have learned so much about the print industry and working in a fast-paced environment. Throughout my 10 weeks here, I have worked with the most amazing and helpful people. This internship has been an invaluable experience and I am thankful I had this opportunity.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO