Two Republicans on primary ballot for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner

Read on stjosephpost.com
Related
Low voter turnout expected as polls open for primary election in Buchanan County
Polling places around St. Joseph are now open for today's primary election. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack Garvey says based on her research voter turnout is expected to be low. "What I usually do is I look what happened two years ago, or four even, just to do an average...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBI: Search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Gov. following ‘allegations’
WYANDOTTE COUNTY – On Wednesday, August 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government. The search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed...
Missouri man injured after pickup strikes mailbox, overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Noah K. Wilmes, 25, Albany, was westbound on U.S. 136 four miles west of Stanberry. The driver failed to negotiate a...
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri man injured after truck overturns
HOLT COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mack truck driven by Dane E. Hawk, 54, Maitland, was westbound on MO 113 four miles south of Maitland. The truck traveled off the north side...
Kan. investigation leads to arrest of habitual ID theft, fraud suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months, according to police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
Holthus: Chiefs enter 2022 season 'hyperfocused, ticked off'
Mitch Holthus is entering his 29th year as radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. He's experienced the highs and lows of the modern era in Chiefs football. He went to training camp for 16 years in River Falls, Wisconsin, the one training camp in Kansas City in 2020 and now for the 12th time, he's watching the team come into form on the Mosaic Training Fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chiefs practice indoors Wednesday, rookie Isiah Pacheco continues to impress
Due to persistent showers and storms Wednesday morning, the Chiefs were forced to practice inside the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex, meaning practice was closed to the public. The Chiefs practiced for over two hours in full pads, and head coach Andy Reid thought it to be a productive day. "I...
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
(AP) — Eloy Jiménez had three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but the White Sox will take the lopsided win.
Perez's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Royals over Red Sox 7-3
(AP) — Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Perez’s blast in the seventh inning appeared to hit the wall below a...
Lance Lynn, Jose Abreu lift White Sox over Royals 4-1
(AP) — Lance Lynn threw four-hit ball over six innings, Jose Abreu homered for the second consecutive game and Eloy Jiménez hit three singles as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Lynn struck out eight for the third time this season while not walking a batter for the third time in his last four starts. Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. snapped Lynn’s shutout bid by hitting a home run with one out in the sixth.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0