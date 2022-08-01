Two Republicans on primary ballot for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner

(AP) — Eloy Jiménez had three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but the White Sox will take the lopsided win.

