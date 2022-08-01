ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Smartphones Can Make You More Clever Without Causing ‘Digital Dementia’

By Aakash Molpariya
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame

On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
TECHNOLOGY
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Advanced Sensors Can Mimic The Sensitivity And Feedback Of Human Touch

New ground-breaking research to create enhanced sensors for use in robotic systems has the potential to change prostheses and robotic limbs. The goal of the research project is to create sensors that give robots enhanced capabilities by using precise pressure sensors that provide haptic feedback. The project is led by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), Integrated Graphene Ltd., and is funded by the Scottish Research Partnership in Engineering (SRPe) and the National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland (NMIS) Industry Doctorate Programme in Advanced Manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi MiGu headband controls smart home devices with thoughts

The MiGu Xiaomi Headband has won first prize in the Xiaomi Group's third online hackathon. Several teams of Xiaomi engineers competed in the competition across a range of projects. The prize-winning wearable has been designed to read your mind. Potential uses for the device include controlling Xiaomi smart home products with your thoughts, as opposed to using voice commands or a smartphone app. The team also suggested that you could use the gadget to detect fatigue, which may be helpful in medical settings.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Gilbert
technewstoday.com

How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android

The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#University College London#External Memory#Ucl#Exerc
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

COVID Patients Need New Energy for Flagging Immune Cells – One Diet Might Help, Scientists Say

What causes T cell dysfunction in COVID-19 can be targeted with a change in diet, according to a new study published today. When we’re sick, we tend to lose interest in food. This also changes our metabolism. Since it isn’t getting as many carbs as it used to, it starts burning fat instead. This results in the formation of molecules known as ketone bodies, which are high in energy. And these may help the body better combat viruses.
FITNESS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A New Way To Reverse 80% Of Lead-Related Brain Damage In Children – Research

Early-life lead exposure has been linked to long-term cognitive and behavioral problems in children, problems that can endure well into adulthood. Researchers have looked at how lead exposure in early life affects a small number of genes involved in learning, memory, and brain development, but not enough research has been done to know the full extent of the toxicity.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Obesity: New Study Finds Another Way To Make Obese People Lighter And “Data Is Compelling”

A new study published in Obesity found that mice that eat a high-fat diet (HFD) cause aldose reductase (AR) activity, expression, and senescence of adipocytes in subcutaneous adipose tissue (scAT). According to the study’s corresponding author, Ravichandran Ramasamy, the findings show that “aldose reductase gene expression increases in scAT of...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review

First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung Back-to-School Deals: The Best Savings on Galaxy Phones, TVs, Tablets and More

August is here, which means the back-to-school season is upon us. Having the right tech is essential, so it's time to upgrade all your gadgets to survive the new school year. Samsung is offering some of the best back-to-school deals right now for students of all ages and grade levels. With Black Friday-level prices for smartphones, headphones, and tablets, you don't miss out on the back-to-school deals at Samsung.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display

Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The best smart home security systems in 2022

Staying connected is one of the most significant benefits of modern telecommunications and smart home equipment. With powerful security cameras, dependable Wi-Fi networking, and straight-to-consumer home security systems being more reliable, available, and affordable than ever, it's the perfect time to outfit your home with the electronics needed to keep it safe.
ELECTRONICS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy