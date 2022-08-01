Mayor Mueller issues statement about fatal police involved shooting

Read on abc57.com
Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home
GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
abc57.com
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man charged in robbery and shooting death
A South Bend man has been charged in a robbery and death. It happened on February 26 at 2:36 a.m., when police were called to the intersection of West Monroe Street and South Lafayette Boulevard. That’s where they found 38-year-old Anthony Long, unconscious in his car, with a gunshot wound....
abc57.com
Sheriff's office releases new information in fatal crash that killed Jackie Walorski
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released new information in the crash that killed US Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others. They said the preliminary information released was incorrect. After reviewing evidence at the scene, eyewitness and video evidence, they learned the initial information they provided was not correct. Deputies...
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
abc57.com
Remembering Edith Schmucker, fourth victim of Wednesday's crash that killed Rep. Walorski and two staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.
abc57.com
Suspect in machete attack had just been released from prison
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee with a machete on Tuesday. The report says the suspect had just been released from prison less than a week before the incident. On August 2 at 8:33 a.m., an Elkhart Police officer...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
abc57.com
Plymouth man accused of leading police on pursuit, one woman injured following crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on a 2011 Ford Fusion on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to the Plymouth Police Department. The driver of the Fusion, 33-year-old Brett Kersey of Plymouth,...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
abc57.com
Names of men killed in South Haven plane crash released
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The names of the two men killed in a plane crash near South Haven have been released. The South Haven Police Department on Friday said they were 70-year-old plane owner Douglas Golike of Lawton and 70-year-old flight instructor David Peahl of Wayland. The Federal...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
abc57.com
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
