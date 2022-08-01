11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Sells Lemonade to Pay Medical Bills After Being Hit by Car

Read on www.insideedition.com
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in AtlantaSage NewsAtlanta, GA
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church membersCheryl E PrestonCollege Park, GA
5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle GeorgiaAn Adventure with Nick & RachelJackson, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says
ATLANTA - Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
BET
Georgia Mom Accuses Day Care Center Of Abusing Her Toddler
A Georgia mom seeks justice for her toddler in a case of alleged abuse at the hands of daycare workers. Krystin Collier told PEOPLE that she first enrolled her child at Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare last December when he was two years old. It was “a place I trusted to take care of my son,” she explained.
Georgia 1-year-old dead, 2-year-old sister fighting for her life after being shot
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia siblings became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night. Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found two children who had been...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
School bus driver dead, 2 students injured after crash in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Thomaston-Upson County school bus driver is dead and two students are in the hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning. District officials say the school bus was involved in an accident with a utility truck on Logtown Road. There were three...
Mysuncoast.com
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
Atlanta Daily World
3 Involved in Wendy’s Fire After Rayshsard Brooks Killing Learn Fate
A grand jury handed down those indictments in January of this year. Nearly two full days after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a large group of protesters had gathered around the Wendy’s located along University Avenue, just off the Downtown Connector. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., on June 13, just two days after the killing, flames could be seen shooting out of the closed restaurant.
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Mom demands termination of Clayton County officer charged in her son's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 called for the termination of a Clayton County officer who has remained with the department even after being indicted for murder in the case last year. Jamarion Robinson, 26,...
Woman accused of stealing French Bulldog puppy, trying to take another in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a Gwinnett County woman they say stole a French Bulldog puppy and tried to get away with stealing another one. The two incidents happened an hour apart in the same parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Father and son rescued from SUV after falling off I-85 overpass into river
ATLANTA - Crews have rescued a father and his 3-year-old son whose car plummeted off an Interstate 85 overpass into the river below in Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened on northbound lanes of I-85 on the flyover to Langford Parkway between State Route 166 and the I-75/I-85 connector.
Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses. Carr says that...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
