BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will 2023 Be Another Epic Recruiting Class for Alabama?

By Joey Blackwell
 4 days ago

The panel poses the question of if Alabama's 2023 recruiting class will be another feather in Nick Saban's cap.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Christopher Walsh. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel poses the question of if Alabama's 2023 recruiting class will be another feather in Nick Saban's cap.

Joey Blackwell : Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham : Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Christopher Walsh : Christopher Walsh has covered Crimson Tide football since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance , 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die , Nick Saban vs. College Football , and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality . He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest honor for story of the year. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

MLB
